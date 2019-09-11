Sunflower crop shines

Kitty Hockman-Nicholas of Hedgebrook Farm in Frederick County stands in a sunflower patch on her farm last week. She has grown sunflowers the past 10 or 15 years. This year she purchased 50 pounds of seed and now has hundreds of flowers at the farm, located along Shady Elm Road. She will let the flowers go to seed to feed the birds, squirrels and mice this winter.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.