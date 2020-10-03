Sunflower Field

Katherine Solenberger, owner of The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard LLC, walks in the 2.5 acres of sunflowers growing on her farm on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North) just north of Winchester on Thursday. Solenberger encourages visitors to come walk among the flowers and take pictures free of charge during the farm’s business hours. Customers who want to purchase the flowers, for $1 a stem, are welcome to bring cutters and a bucket or basket. She recommends visiting this weekend when the flowers are in full bloom. The hours are Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
