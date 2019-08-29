Mary Ann Lamp has lived in her Round Hill home in Frederick County for 50 years and grew her first sunflower this summer from a seed planted by her daughter Norma O'Donnell, of Stephens City, at the beginning of June. To Lamp's surprise the plant has reached 10 feet, and she had to tie the stalk for support to keep it from flopping over. Lamp said she plans to save the seeds from the sunflower and plant them in her backyard next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.