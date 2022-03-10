Sunflowers for Ukraine

Sweet Elephant Bake Shop owner Lauren Connolly and her employees spent Wednesday in their Berryville bakery on West Main Street making sunflower cookies that they will sell today to benefit World Central Kitchen, an organization that is feeding Ukrainian refugees as well as those who have remained in war-torn country. Connolly said she hopes to have 500 cookies for sale at $5 each, with $4 from each sale going to World Central Kitchen. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine. The bakery is open today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.