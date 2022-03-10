Sunflowers for Ukraine

Sweet Elephant Bake Shop owner Lauren Connolly and her employees spent Wednesday in their Berryville bakery on West Main Street making sunflower cookies that they will sell today to benefit World Central Kitchen, an organization that is feeding Ukrainian refugees as well as those who have remained in war-torn country. Connolly said she hopes to have 500 cookies for sale at $5 each, with $4 from each sale going to World Central Kitchen. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine. The bakery is open today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.