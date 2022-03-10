Sunflowers for Ukraine

Latest AP News
- Two years into COVID, was $800B payroll aid plan worth it?
- US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine
- House approves ban on Russian oil to US, bolstering Biden
- End of COVID funds? House eyes $15.6B, but outlook dim
- White House warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine
- Perdue sees Georgia GOP victory despite Kemp advantages
- Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection in primary
- Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure
- Former Trump chief Meadows' voter registration in question
- Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise
Local News
- City Council approves rezoning for S. Pleasant Valley townhouses
- Crash-Test Yummies raising funds to help feed Ukrainian refugees
- Authorities: Noose found at Loudoun County high school
- Man gets 6 months for sexual assault
- Clarke School Board Chairwoman: Educating students 'a shared responsibility'
- Wet steps
- Police: 2 men charged with carjacking in Frederick County
- Ban will have 'dramatic' impact at the pump, local expert says
- Middletown wants to crack down on trash heaps, junk cars
- Clarke supervisors receptive to schools' budget request but make no promises
AP National Sports
- Jokic dominates Kings as Nuggets win after blowing big lead
- VanVleet, Raptors delay Popovich's record in win over Spurs
- Booker has 23 points in return, Suns roll past Heat 111-90
- Woman sues Cowboys' Jerry Jones, says he's biological father
- Column: PSG, Qatar still can't buy its way to European glory
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.