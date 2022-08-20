Sunny disposition

James Dawson removes wilted blossoms from the sunflower patch growing in the front yard of his home on Amherst Street in Winchester. Dawson collected the seeds two years ago from which this year's flowers grow.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

