Sunny waiting

With temperatures in the mid 50s on a bright, sunny Monday, Liz Rutherford and her husband Billy Rutherford of Clarke County wait for a friend to join them for lunch at El Centro Mexican Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.