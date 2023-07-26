Sunshine and Apple Blossoms

Sunshine and apple blossoms Sunshine gleams on the protective plastic covering on a window being carried by Mark Spence of Mark’s Home Improvement LLC in Winchester as he performs a historical replacement window swap-out on a South Washington Street home in Winchester Wednesday morning, where apple blossoms have been painted on the wall of an outbuilding.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

