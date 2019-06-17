WINCHESTER — A 3-year-old cancer survivor will be the guest of honor when the Winchester Royals host the Purcellville Cannons in a Valley League baseball game on June 24 at Bridgeforth Field.
Reed Dailey, a Winchester resident who has earned the nickname “Super Reed,” will throw out the first pitch when the game begins at 7 p.m.
“I will be in tears,” said Carie Blum, an officer on the Royals’ board of directors. “I don’t even know the little guy but he’s touched me already.”
Reed was diagnosed on July 23 with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that most commonly afflicts people under the age of 25 and causes extensive tissue and muscle damage. Tests at the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., determined the cancer involved the bone and soft tissue in Reed’s entire upper right arm, up to his shoulder joint.
After he received six chemotherapy treatments, Reed’s parents, Sarah and Jacob Dailey, made the difficult decision on Oct. 22 to have his right arm amputated at the shoulder. The arm could not be saved, Sarah Dailey told The Winchester Star in November, and removing it greatly reduced the chance of the cancer returning.
Reed completed chemotherapy treatments at the beginning of April. He will continue to be checked for the next five years, and if the tumors do not return during that time, he will be considered cancer free.
Sarah Dailey said Wednesday that Reed is “clear of any cancer ... doing great and enjoying being an active 3-year-old.”
A few weeks ago, a friend of Reed’s mother emailed the Winchester Royals organization to let them know how much the 3-year-old boy loves baseball. That email made its way to Blum, who immediately arranged for Reed to throw out the first pitch June 24.
“He’s a sweet little guy,” said Blum, who invited Reed and about 100 of his friends and relatives to be guests at the game.
The evening will also be a fundraiser for Children’s National Medical Center, Blum said, so attendees will be asked to make a donation to the hospital that treated Reed.
“The community does a lot for us, and we wanted to do something for the community,” Blum said.
Tickets for all Royals games are $5 for adults, $3 for people age 60 and over, and $2 for children ages 6 to 12. Kids under 6 are admitted free.
Tickets can be bought in advance at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, or on game day at the stadium in Jim Barnett Park.
For more information about the June 24 game or to make a donation to Children’s National Medical Center, email sponsortheroyals@gmail.com.
Additional information about the Winchester Royals is available at winchesterroyals.org.
What a great little guy. I wish only the best for him.
