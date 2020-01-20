WINCHESTER — You can’t fight crime on an empty stomach, so the galaxy’s greatest superheroes assembled Saturday morning at the Youth Development Center (YDC) to scarf down the most important meal of the day.
The annual Superhero Breakfast drew children of all ages to the YDC to meet fantasy characters including Thor, Dr. Strange, Black Widow and Captain America, as well as some real-life heroes from the Winchester Police Department.
“The Superhero Breakfast is to celebrate being a super kid,” said YDC Executive Director LaTasha Do’zia.
Ricky Feathers, 7, of Frederick County, dressed up as his Iron Man to enjoy pancakes, fresh fruit and the opportunity to meet the legends from his favorite comic books.
Ricky’s 5-year-old sister, Lucy Feathers, was in costume as Owlette from the Disney Junior TV show “PJ Masks,” but said she hopes to someday become Wonder Woman and “fight people” who would do evil unto others.
With superheroes in high demand, there may have been concern about getting any of them to attend the breakfast as snow and sleet fell on Saturday morning.
“I actually have at least twice as many superheroes as I typically do,” said Irina Price, who wore the cape of the mystical Dr. Strange. “Some of them are coworkers, some of them are friends, some of them are cosplayers that go to different national conventions.”
(As you might have guessed, cosplayers are people who like to wear costumes that represent their favorite fictional characters.)
The mighty Thor, Alexander Van Dyck, took time away from his work as an optometrist to slice pancakes with his powerful axe, Stormbreaker.
“I love this type of stuff,” Van Dyck said while wielding the impressive silver axe he made from scratch. “I’m a huge nerd.”
Stephanie Otto also got crafty with her costume and accessories. To make her portrayal of the Winter Soldier (aka Bucky Barnes) as accurate as possible, she even used a 3D printer to recreate the character’s iconic bionic arm.
“This is not my first rodeo,” Otto said. “I’ve cosplayed for three years.”
Volunteer Marie Abshire cast a magical spell over the crowd as the Scarlet Witch.
“This is my first time in full costume,” Abshire said. “It’s always exciting to change things up a bit.”
Brian Grelis dressed up as Captain America and pounded the floor with Thor’s hammer in an attempt to start an earthquake. Before the mischief got out of hand, though, a much younger version of Captain America, 2-year-old Ryder Hoffman of Stephens City, stepped in to borrow the hammer for his never-ending battle against evil doers.
“It’s a great group of kids,” Grelis said as Ryder kept the world safe.
Three real-life superheroes from the Winchester Police Department gifted the kids with pencils and stickers while telling them how law enforcement keeps their communities safe.
“We don’t see ourselves as heroes, but they do,” Officer J. Aberdeen said.
“They love being here with the kids, and they love being supportive of local programs,” Price said of the volunteers at Saturday’s breakfast before a young girl tugged on her cape and asked if Dr. Strange would like to watch a cartoon with her.
“Of course I would!” Price said as the shy girl’s face lit up as brightly as the dual energy beams from Iron Man’s hands.
Proceeds from the Superhero Breakfast’s $10 admission fee will help fund programs at the YDC, a nonprofit organization at 3 Battaile Drive in Winchester that provides recreational, educational and occupational opportunities for young people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. To learn more, visit myydc.org.
