WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum is urging City Council to provide the division with enough funding to give its school staff a 5% pay raise.
This follows Frederick County School Board's budget adoption last week, which gives FCPS staff an average pay bump of 6.34%, with teachers receiving an average 6.4% raise.
"Last week we were reminded that the market determines whether we can celebrate or not," Van Heukelum told the Winchester School Board on Monday night.
Three years ago, Van Heukelum said WPS salaries were lagging behind neighboring school divisions. While WPS has caught up and is now on par with them, "there is more to be done," Van Heukelum said.
He said he's hopeful the division will receive an additional $1,196,558 from City Council. He said in late March he wanted the city to fund $31,600,406 of the school division's proposed $90,316,214 budget for fiscal year 2022.
"Our teachers and staff deserve to be compensated according to the market," he said. "We have a strong proposal before the City Council and this is the year we need our full request."
Increasing the pay by 5% would cost $2,237,148. Just over $831,000 would come from the state.
The 5% includes a 4% cost-of-living increase and 1% to help keep the division's pay competitive.
City Council was expected to discuss its real estate tax rate on Tuesday night.
City Manager Dan Hoffman has prepared two draft operating budgets for the city in fiscal 2022 — one that keeps the tax rate at 93 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is an effective tax increase because a recent citywide reassessment saw an overall increase in real estate values, and another that lowers the rate to 89 cents, which is revenue neutral.
The 93-cent rate would provide $31,103,848 for the schools — a $700,000 increase from FY21 but still $496,558 less than the division's current request. The 89-cent rate would give the schools $30,803,848 — a $400,000 increase from FY21 but $796,558 less than it wants.
A public hearing and vote on the city budget is set for May 25. After that, the School Board will finalize its spending plan based on the funds allotted.
(5) comments
This school year demonstrates what heroes are teachers are. This raise is well deserved.
Like Van Heukelum, superintendents almost always claim they are seeking raises for "our teachers and staff."
Be transparent.
Aren't he and the plethora of other administrators also getting a 5% raise, too?
And almost all of them are making $100,000 a year or more.
Are the taxpayers to be consulted before this raise is granted?
Now informed and overwhelmingly supportive of the Superintendent's recommendation!
Taxpayers get to vote for their representatives.
