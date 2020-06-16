WINCHESTER — Following the police killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis, school superintendents in the city of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties sent letters or statements to families in their respective school divisions.
Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop called Floyd’s death a “senseless loss of life” in a June 5 letter to families.
“Mr. Floyd’s death along with those before him are a clear reminder of the injustice and inequality that exists in our society,” Bishop wrote. “These painful reminders are too frequent and they destroy hopes in our communities. Clarke County Public Schools stand with others around the country in denouncing violence, social injustice and racial inequality.”
The 46-year-old Floyd was black. The police officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes was white. Protests erupted around the world after Floyd’s death calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.
A June 2 letter from Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said the division denounces “violence, inequality and injustice.” He wrote that people can no longer accept that “overt racism is a thing of the past.”
“We are committed to fostering a school culture where every student is seen, every culture, religion and race is celebrated and all students achieve,” Van Heukelum wrote. “And in order to do that, we must eradicate systemic racism from our schools and other institutions.”
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine said in a June 2 school division social media post that, “What’s happening across the U.S. shows the importance of our equity focus. The purpose of Frederick County Public Schools’ equity work is to increase awareness of inequities, promote civility, address areas requiring change and to create structures that accelerate opportunities for all.”
Sovine told The Star in an interview last week that he was appalled by Floyd’s tragic death and that recent events show there’s a need for change.
In recent years, Winchester and Frederick County schools have been working to implement equity initiatives in their respective school divisions. Definitions of equity vary.
Frederick County Public Schools defines equity as “a practice of ensuring fairer outcomes, treatments and opportunities for all members of the learning community. Members of the learning community ensure equity by recognizing, respecting and attending to the diverse strengths and challenges of the students they serve.”
The Winchester school division describes equity as “when every student in Winchester Public Schools has what they need and when they need it.”
Equity seeks to understand and address areas of difference across not only the identity of race, but also disability, age, body size, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and more.
But Winchester Public Schools Equity Specialist Carl Rush said people should focus more on the actions of school equity work and less on the language surrounding it.
“Now is not a time to get roped into a definition or what we think this should be,” Rush said. “Right now, we see that people are expressing what it is that they need. These are responses to inequities and justice, violence, systemic racism.”
Sovine said the Frederick County school division is working to instill “social and cultural empathy” in its students.
“That wasn’t random,” Sovine said about establishing those principles. Part of that mission is to help students “demonstrate curiosity, sensitivity, and concern about the plight of others in order to deepen understandings and relationships through direct interaction. Embrace the differences between people, societies and nations and the opportunities those differences present for learning and growth.”
Van Heukelum told The Star he’s tired of saying and hearing “we’re working on that” when it comes to addressing systemic racism.
WPS has been focusing on equity programs the past four years.
“It’s time for us to call that stuff out and explicitly state, ‘No this is not acceptable in our schools,’” Van Heukelum said, adding that the division has been doing slow, steady work to address racial inequities for a long time, and, if anything, the recent protests in the wake of Floyd’s death have accelerated the work.
He said there are some issues the division needs to tackle more forcefully and immediately, such as the disproportionate number of students of color who face out-of-school suspensions, or possibly using more specific language in the student dress code banning imagery that is offensive. Last week, WPS held an online forum called “Uniting Our Voices: Helping Our Children Process Racial Injustice.” The division plans to hold similar events in the future. A proposed equity policy also will be presented to the Winchester School Board to review in the near future to hold students and staff more accountable when it comes to equity. The proposal has been in development for some time.
Clarke County Public Schools does not have an equity policy, but the school division plans to re-establish its Equity and Diversity Committee for the 2020-21 school year. Bishop said the committee was in place until two years ago, when committee membership declined.
Frederick County Public Schools doesn’t have an equity policy, but in 1993 it developed a human rights policy that states: “Let it be known and understood clearly by all members of this school system, that the philosophy of this system is that we are all members of the same family — the human family — and as such are each accorded respect, fairness, and equal treatment. We are not educated members of this school family until we we understand that we are all to honor and respect each other and the differences we represent.” It protect students from “intimidation or discrimination by threat, force, violence or harassment.”
Sovine said equity work is embedded in the school division’s mission. Although the equity work has received some criticism in the community as being politically extreme, Sovine said he stands by it.
“To bring about sustained change, it takes visionary leaders like our School Board that is willing to take some hits publicly because this is a different way of thinking,” Sovine said. “But I believe it’s the right way to make sure those that may have experienced traditional disadvantages and barriers, it helps you to knock down those barriers so we have a more educated citizenry and community.”
But sexism is ok. A young girl can be assaulted by a classmate and have to share space with him every day, but racism is punishable by death hmmm
Lol! I wish someone would look into actual vs. perceived incidents of racism in the local schools. My guess is that true incidents are very, very rare. But then, are there ANY ivory tower administrators who won't jump on the latest virtue signalling bandwagon?
And, for the outrage crowd, I'll state clearly and concisely that racism is BAD, it is not okay, it does exist, and should be addressed when it does occur, mmmkay?
Translate: "I have never seen racism, so why should we worry about it before it happens?"

Great take.
Great take.
I like how you don't let being consistently wrong stop you from continuing... to be wrong. You have clue what my background or culture is, do you little man? Now, run along and play with the rest of your small-minded buddies...
