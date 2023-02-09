Frederick County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Blaine Dunn has accused Rani Ludwig, the campaign manager for Gainesboro District candidate Heather Lockridge, of making an inappropriate comment about the man who lost the Republican nomination to Lockridge in a firehouse primary on Tuesday.
The alleged incident occurred in the parking lot of the Gainesboro fire hall as challenger Joe Crane, an Army Special Forces veteran, was leaving the primary.
"I'm going to make some comments I wish I didn't have to make, but in light of what occurred, I think they are very appropriate," Dunn said at Wednesday's supervisors meeting, reading from a statement. "Unfortunately, as Mr. Crane was leaving, Mrs. Rani Ludwig made a comment regarding Joe Crane. What he heard was 'the war hero lost' or words to that effect. That is wrong."
"Crane has been in numerous firefights in foreign countries on behalf of the United States government to defend the very freedoms we have in this country," Dunn said. "Mrs. Ludwig could have said, 'Thanks for your support.' Instead it was, 'The war hero lost.'"
Rani Ludwig is married to Shawnee District Supervisor Josh Ludwig. He called Dunn's claims "false" and a "personal attack" in a phone interview on Thursday.
"The comments were false, and they were personal attacks against someone who isn't a public figure," Josh Ludwig said. "His comments are inappropriate also because they were hearsay. I don't think that sort of thing belongs at supervisors meetings."
Rani Ludwig wasn't at Wednesday's board meeting, but in a phone interview on Thursday she denied saying "the war hero lost" or anything to that effect about Crane.
"I did not say anything of that sort, period," she said. "I'm thinking of taking legal action because Blaine Dunn wasn't even there that night. To use the taxpayers' dollars to bash a private citizen during a public meeting is wrong."
Rani Ludwig, who has managed campaigns for a slate of local conservative candidates, including her husband and Frederick County School Board members Miles Adkins and Linda Martin, said she thinks highly of Crane.
Reached by phone on Thursday, Crane said he heard Rani Ludwig make a remark as he was leaving the parking lot with the windows of his vehicle rolled down.
"As I was leaving, slowly moving my vehicle through the crowd, I heard Mrs. Ludwig make a disparaging remark. I was going to stop and ask her what she said, but then I moved on," Crane said, explaining in a later phone conversation that he didn't confront Rani Ludwig out of respect for his opponent.
For the same reason, Crane declined to repeat what he thought he heard Rani Ludwig say, but he concurred with Dunn's statements.
Crane is now backing Lockridge in an April 11 special election to fill the board's Gainesboro District seat which was vacated Jan. 20 after J. Douglas McCarthy stepped down because he moved out of the county.
Although Dunn wasn't present at the firehouse primary, which was organized by the Frederick County Republican Committee, he said he received emails about what reportedly transpired in the parking lot and has been in contact with several people who overheard the alleged encounter, which The Star was not able to immediately verify.
Lockridge decisively won the Republican nomination in the firehouse primary, capturing 145 of the 205 votes cast.
Independent Kevin Kenney, a Frederick First candidate, is also seeking election to the Gainesboro District seat in the April 11 special election.
Today is the filing deadline for candidates.
