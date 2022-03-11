WINCHESTER — Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber stormed out of Thursday night's joint meeting between the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and the county's School Board after School Board member Ellen White accused him of calling fellow School Board member Brian Hester a "sh--head" during the meeting.
Graber and Hester had a few tense exchanges at the meeting, which was held to discuss the school division's budget proposal for fiscal 2023 and other matters. At one point, Hester insinuated that Graber was the reason the two panels didn't have a joint meeting last year.
"I do want to give kudos to Mr. Graber for being here tonight because you were the only one that was not … able to come last year," Hester said.
Graber responded that he was not given sufficient notice to attend last year's meeting.
"I don't know how many folks here are able to change their schedule with a 24-hour notice," Graber said. "But I doubt that it's very many."
Later, Graber criticized the school division's equity initiatives and accused school officials of not providing detailed budget proposals. He said other public school divisions — such as Loudoun County, Alexandria and Albemarle County — have more detailed budgets.
"I can go by school on many of those budgets, and I can see exactly what's being spent on each program at that school," Graber said. "And that is really helpful for me."
Hester interjected, "We have that also."
Graber responded, "May I continue, or would you like this to be the Brian Hester show? In fact, I'll just shut up; it's the Brian Hester show."
Graber then mouthed something inaudible. A few minutes later, White said, "I think it's necessary that we call this session to order. There's a board member on the other side who just mouthed the word 'sh--head' towards another board member."
"No, I did not," Graber replied. Someone in the audience yelled back, "Yes, you did!," and White responded, "We saw it, Mr. Graber."
Graber repeatedly denied saying the word and stormed out.
In an interview after the meeting, Hester said Graber "definitely said it."
"Right when he turned the mic off, he said it multiple times," Hester said. "He definitely did. He was looking right at me. He and I had a stare down."
The meeting continued after Graber left.
Despite ongoing tensions between the two panels, the mood during the two-hour meeting at the County Administration Building shifted and ended on a positive note.
Gainesboro District Supervisor Doug McCarthy, who is vice chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said many of the supervisors' issues with the School Board could be overcome by working together. He said it is OK if the two boards disagree, as long as it is in good faith.
"I hope we can focus on how we move forward and not dwell too much on the past," McCarthy said.
In recent months, some supervisors have accused school officials of not providing enough financial transparency in the school division's budget. On Feb. 9, the supervisors directed the county attorney to develop an action plan to use county tax dollars to fund alternatives to public education, such as homeschooling and private schools. Graber previously recommended cutting $60 million from the School Board's FY 23 budget request.
Opequon District Supervisor Bob Wells said he has always had a decent relationship with the School Board and has been able to get answers to his questions.
"It seems to me there is an error that says that we're in a battle between the school board and the board of supervisors," Wells said. "I don't feel that way. That's me personally. Some of the others might feel that way, but I don't feel that way. I like you all; I respect you all. And I hope I gain your respect in the same way."
"Perception is everything," Hester said, adding that Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter and Wells have no problems contacting him, but Graber, Shawnee District Supervisor Josh Ludwig and Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn have never called him. He noted there have been "heavy discussions" among the supervisors about taking $60 million away from the school division and funneling it to educational alternatives.
"And so where you might say that you're not wanting to take funds away from the schools, perception is you are," Hester said. "It's hard for a school board to come to meetings and have open discussions when there's those types of things being said at your meetings."
McCarthy said he understood where Hester was coming from but said the two boards should not fear having conversations on tough topics moving forward.
"My perception is that we're all grown-ups and that no one should be afraid to come to a meeting just because someone has suggested a different policy approach or a change in policy approach," McCarthy said. "Government is about debate. It's about trying to find answers."
A major of topic of discussion at the meeting was whether the county should invest in building a fourth high school to ease overcrowding in Frederick County Public Schools' three existing high schools. Recently, the supervisors voted to remove a $100 million fourth high school from a proposed revision to the county's Capital Improvement Plan — a move that sparked concern among teachers and parents who have complained about overcrowding.
According to a Feb. 28 school enrollment report, total high school enrollment in the county is 4,535 — 588 students overcapacity.
Dunn said he wants to know the projected growth for student enrollment over the next 10 years and how that growth is determined. Wells asked School Board members to share their thoughts on whether a fourth high school is needed.
School Board members Michael Lake, Bradley Comstock and White agreed that something needs to be done soon about student overcrowding. Comstock called the fourth high school a "viable option." Hester said the county is "in dire need of a fourth high school" and that the school division has been "duct taping things for years."
But School Board member Linda Martin said the county needs to be frugal with its money because "our economy is not fantastic right now." While she agreed that overcrowding is an issue, she said the division should consider additions to existing buildings before investing in a new high school.
School Board member Miles Adkins said, "I don't think we should sacrifice the students on the altar of frugalness" and that overcrowding needs to be addressed. He debated whether the solution is a fourth high school or additions to existing schools. He also said the creation of charter schools could potentially help alleviate overcrowding.
Adkins said because the supervisors have allowed the construction of residential developments to occur, they should be responsible for addressing the growth in the schools.
"Until you guys halt that kind of construction, you guys are getting that tax money coming in," Adkins said. "Pony up. Do something."
Wells said the supervisors would like to slow the county's growth, but many of the developments were approved by previous supervisors many years ago and can't be stopped.
Adkins said it feels like the supervisors are micromanaging the School Board. He said Hester, chairman of the School Board's finance committee, has made efforts to increase budget transparency. He said both panels should be transparent with each other.
Near the end of the meeting, Wells said the two boards had a "good discussion" and that he believes things are moving "in the right direction." McCarthy said he would like to schedule two more meetings within the next six to nine months to discuss topics such as the fourth high school and other capital improvement items.
"I appreciate all of this interaction," McCarthy said. "I know it's not easy, and it takes a lot of time out of our evenings to do this, but it's very much appreciated."
Hester agreed with McCarthy about the importance of interaction and encouraged the various supervisors to reach out to him if they have questions.
"Instead of assuming things or getting information and then just making assumptions, let's have these conversations," Hester said. "I appreciate us all being here. I do agree with you, let's set up two meetings over the next six, nine months."
DeHaven said the joint meeting was "an outstanding start" and hoped it was "just the very beginning of very productive working together."
comments
Mr. Graber's inability to control himself has been on display at the election and now in this meeting. He sets a terrible example. Perhaps it's time for him to resign and get the anger management treatment he so clearly needs.
I can only imagine his grade school report card under the column "Plays well with others" as "Needs improvement".
Agree Catherine! He is not fit to serve on our BOS.
