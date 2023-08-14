Changes are coming to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, with four members facing expiring terms and just two seeking reelection in November.
But what options, legally speaking, would the panel have to fill a vacancy if Shawnee District Supervisor Josh Ludwig is elected chairman this fall by county voters?
As Shawnee supervisor, Ludwig’s term expires in December of 2025. But the Republican is running for the chairmanship, which will be on the ballot on Nov. 7. If Ludwig is elected, he would assume a fresh four-year term as chairman, leaving his Shawnee seat open.
Basically, the panel would have two options to fill the vacancy.
According to Frederick County Attorney Roderick Williams, Virginia law does require a special election in this case because Ludwig still has two years remaining on his current term, but the board could theoretically appoint someone to serve as the Shawnee District representative until as late as November of 2024. Legally, that’s the latest a special election could be held. The board also could opt to hold a special election much earlier. When that special election would occur would be contingent upon the board’s preference and scheduling opportunities.
“If there’s slightly more than a year left, you can theoretically just defer the issue until the seat’s up for regular election again. But in his case, what would happen is because there would be two full years left, the latest date on which an election could be held would be the November 2024 special election date,” said Williams. “However, the board would have the option of an earlier date than that (for the special election). Obviously, I cannot speak to what would happen.”
“They always have the option of appointing somebody until whenever the election is. Now obviously, like you saw this past spring, they didn’t appoint someone and just waited for the special election to take place,” Williams said.
Williams was referring to the Gainesboro special election held on April 11 to fill a vacancy created when Douglas McCarthy resigned as the Gainesboro District supervisor on Jan. 20 to move to neighboring Warren County. Republican Heather Lockridge defeated independent Kevin Kenney in the special election.
Should the supervisors move forward with a temporary appointment, four members of the seven-member panel, a majority, would need to approve it.
Ludwig, a staunch conservative, is locked in a race for chairman, which is an at-large seat, with Frederick Water Chairman Gary Oates, an independent who is running as a member of the Frederick First political movement — a grassroots organization that’s seeking to restore political unity in the county by dispensing with political party affiliations. Ludwig has said he is hoping to bring conservative leadership to the panel.
Charles DeHaven, the current Board of Supervisors chairman who was elected as a Republican, is not seeking reelection.
The worst-kept secret in Frederick County is that if Mr. Ludwig is elected as Chair, he plans to have his wife appointed to fill the seat he will vacate. Two extremists for the price of one.
