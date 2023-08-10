After a two-hour marathon of a public hearing Wednesday night, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors accepted Eukarya Christian Academy’s $300,000 bid for the former Robert E. Aylor Middle School.
The lone bid for the 23-acre property came from RCS Investments, a company whose owners have publicly stated their intention to convey the property to the private, nondenominational Christian school. If the company does not convey the property to Eukarya within 18 months of the sale, the property would revert back to the county at the sale price.
The academy, which serves grades K-12, offers a classical education and enrollment for the upcoming school year is 260 students, an office administrator previously told The Star.
The supervisors accepted the bid by a 6-1 vote, with those in support being Chairman Charles DeHaven, Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall), Josh Ludwig (Shawnee), Shawn Graber (Back Creek), Heather Lockridge (Gainesboro), and Blaine Dunn (Red Bud).
Supervisor Bob Wells (Opeqoun), who served as the lone dissenter, said on Thursday he learned during a closed session that the property’s appraisal falls between $2.9 million to $3.5 million. In an email sent to The Star, however, Deputy Clerk for the Board of Supervisors Ann Philips said, per Virginia code, “the appraisal document will continue to be withheld because the sale of the property is not final, and therefore releasing the document could affect the negotiating strategy of the County.”
The 23-acre Aylor property, which includes a 107,000-square-foot building that educated students from 1969 to 2021, was declared surplus property by the Frederick County School Board and returned to the county government following the opening of a new, $47.7 million Aylor Middle School at 471 White Oak Road two years ago.
The property is being sold “as is.” It was previously reported that the now-vacant school building had issues with elevated carbon dioxide levels.
The vote followed a public hearing in which a steady flow of speakers affiliated with Eukarya Christian Academy cast the school’s community in a positive light and urged the supervisors to approve the bid.
Some speakers said letting prime land go so cheaply would mark a loss for the county taxpayer. Other speakers criticized the supervisors for considering such a low bid — questioning whether they were upholding their fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers, noting the county has multiple overcrowded public schools.
They also accused Lockridge of having a conflict of interest in the matter. Lockridge, who voters selected in a special election earlier this year, is the sister of Ross Hewitt — who is married to Jodie Hewitt, RCS Investments’ owner.
“It would be a blatant abuse of power for Supervisor Lockridge to not recuse herself from the vote this evening,” said Jodi Yeggy, a member of Frederick County Strong, a group that advocates for public schools.
“Conflict of interest, where’s the discussion regarding the fact that the bidder of the Aylor parcel is the brother of Supervisor Lockridge. I think the citizens of Frederick County will follow your discussions and vote tonight with great interest,” said John Butler, a resident of the Opeqoun District.
Despite several residents encouraging Lockridge to recuse herself, she argued she had nothing to gain financially from the sale.
“When you want to sit up here and say we are not watching your taxpayer dollar, we absolutely are and that’s why I support this sale,” Lockridge said. “My integrity has been questioned, and I have nothing financial to gain from this. And unfortunately, if you knew anything about my family, we’ve not had a Christmas dinner with my brother for the last 10 or so years.”
Speakers supporting Eukarya and several supervisors argued that residential or other development would ultimately be more costly for county residents due to current residential growth in southern Frederick County.
Several supervisors said they would not have wanted residential development at the site. Dunn said low traffic volume on Aylor Road ruled out business developments like strip malls, according to county staff.
Dunn said, “The $300,000 bid is a low bid. However, Eukarya has a student population right now of 250/300 students with a waiting list. Aylor right now has a capacity for 750 students based on 2017 data and before that it was 850. So you basically have a capacity for 800 students at that school.”
“If you said to me, ‘Blaine, I can go and build you a school for $300,000 and not have 800 students go into the school system,’ that’s a very attractive item to me,” Dunn said. “That’s why I’ve come to accept the bid as is. I highly respect those who disagree with this decision.”
Wells noted he didn’t think the sale was a sound business decision. He believes the Old Aylor School could be repurposed and made into office space for the future needs of the county.
“To sell this 22.9 acres of strategically located land, which is assessed for $23 million and real estate appraised for $2.9 million to $3.5 million for $300,000 of taxpayer dollars is just a total waste. The supervisors voting yes for this low price sale are always on me about giving away taxpayer money and misspending taxpayer money,” Wells said.
Supervisor Ludwig said, “To the best that the county can estimate it, there’s quite an expense of putting in homes there and while we could always have hoped for a higher bid, this is not out of the ballpark of what we could sell it for minus the cost to remove the old Aylor building, and on top of that all, the cost to the county to provide infrastructure for the homes that would go there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.