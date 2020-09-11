WINCHESTER — Frederick County is trying to become an attractive place for data centers to locate.
On Wednesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to implement a low tax rate for the tangible personal property that data centers use in an attempt to lure them to the county, along with the tax revenue they would bring.
Data centers house computer systems and associated components. Organizations typically use these centers for storage, processing and distributing data.
Nearby Loudoun County’s “Data Center Alley” is the world’s largest concentration of data centers, with more than 18 million square feet in operation and millions more being planned or developed, according to the Loudoun County government website.
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn said during Wednesday’s meeting that, based on conversations with Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher and Economic Development Authority Director Patrick Barker, some data centers could have tangible personal property valued at $200 million or more.
“The purpose of this motion is to try to bring in data centers which can be highly lucrative to a county,” Dunn said. “Northern Virginia, Loudoun County are a prime example of that. We have not had any requests for data centers. We seem to lose out early in the game, and I’ve been told because of tax rates. For that reason … for just one year, I would be open to having this to see if it attracts new business, new data centers.”
But Dunn expressed concern that other businesses in the county might be upset that data centers will be getting a “special deal” compared to them.
Frederick County’s business equipment tax is 30% of the assessed value of the equipment multiplied by the personal property tax rate. The current personal property tax rate in the county is $4.86 per $100 of assessed value. So a business with $100,000 worth of tangible personal property would pay $1,458 in business equipment tax.
Under the plan approved the supervisors, the tangible personal property tax rate for data centers would be significantly lower and decline each year. In the first year, 50% of the assessed value of a data center’s tangible property would be multiplied by a tax rate of $1.25 per $100 of assessed value. So a data center with $200 million worth of assessed value would pay $1.25 million to the county in its first year. For the second year, it would be 35% of the assessed value times a rate of $1.25 per $100 of assessed value. The rate would drop to 20% the third year, 10% the fourth year and 5% for all subsequent years.
“These data centers will basically fill a building with servers,” Thatcher explained after the meeting. “It’s those things that will be subject to this new tax rate. That’s pretty much it in a nutshell. It can be a lot. There are a lot of dollars associated with that. It can still be a benefit to Frederick County even with the lower tax rate.”
Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber, who voted against the measure, said it was “very concerning” that the board was going to carve out a special tax rate for one type of business, while many small businesses and “mom and pop” shops struggling financially as a result of COVID-19 pandemic aren’t getting a break. He said the board is “allowing big business to come in and tell us what rates they are willing to pay.”
Graber said while he would like to see a data center locate in the county, he couldn’t support the special tax rate.
“I don’t believe it’s fair for us to carve out a special rate for these data centers while mom and pop shops have to pay the full ride for the machinery and tools and other taxes,” Graber said. “Therefore, I cannot support this amendment as proposed.”
Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter said the data center tax rate will be addressed on an annual basis when the board sets its tax rates.
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously approved conditional-use permits for three large telecommunications towers.
The first approval was for an application submitted by Darin Hockman, co-founder of Virginia Air Networks. The CUP allows him to construct an 80-foot telecommunications tower on a 1.22-acre property at Darkwood Trail in Shawneeland. The property currently has a 50-foot lattice tower approved by the county on March 6. Towers up to 50-feet are by-right. The larger tower will allow Virginia Air Networks to provide better internet service to its customers.
The second CUP, also requested by Darin Hockman, was for a 100-foot telecommunications tower at 201 Darterjo Drive, Middletown. The third CUP was for a 100-foot telecommunications tower at 348 Peeper Lane submitted by Richard and Susan Daugherty. This would replace an existing 90-foot tower that was constructed without an approved CUP and is in violation of county zoning ordinances.
Also at the meeting, the board postponed voting on a a permit for a special events facility at 1147 N. Piper Road in Star Tannery for 90 days, after numerous neighboring property owners expressed concerns about the facility causing noise, light pollution and traffic. The extension will allow for more time to determine the full impact the facility would have on neighboring properties.
The board also amended the county’s non-discrimination/non harassment policy to include sexual orientation and gender identity, bringing the county’s policy in accordance with state and federal law.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Gene Fisher, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber. J. Douglas McCarthy participated remotely.
(4) comments
This would be a disaster and drain of our water, land, and electricity. Please avoid doing this!
Data centers require low-to-ground buildings. This translates to acreage sprawl. The buildings are UGLY. All data centers have complete perimeter security ("data is King!") with fencing and security personnel.
Due to the heat generated from the data servers, these businesses require an enormous amount of electricity to function.
Is this REALLY what Frederick County wants? Will residents of Frederick County allow our Supervisors to sell-out the County for high dollars?
IMPACT STATEMENTS ARE CRITICAL. We need 3rd party, uninvolved impact statements on residents, infrastructure, tax burdens, and the environment.
WHAT IS THE REAL COST OF A DATA CENTER?
I'd be willing to bet that at least one local official has already been bought and paid for by an entity in the data center business. Anybody who would even contemplate Frederick county growing like Loudoun is in for themselves, and not the people they supposedly represent.
Drive over to the Loudoun County’s “Data Center Alley” -- have a good, hard look at what Loudoun County has become. There has been a population explosion, and with it, increased traffic, higher crime rates, and an enormous Cost of Living expansion for residents there.
Be sure to check the taxes that Loudoun County residents now pay. We'll be next.
Frederick County taxpayers will have to absorb a portion of the offset taxes that the prospective data centers won't pay. Frederick County officials are aggressively pursuing big business here, and they provide kick backs and bargains to lure these businesses here. Someone's got to pay for these corporate welfare benefits: US.
