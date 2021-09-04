WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission on Wednesday evening shot down a proposal to amend the county’s comprehensive plan — a move that will likely prevent a high-density residential development from being built in the Shawnee District.
The county received an application asking the supervisors to amend the Urban Development Area and change the land use designation for 5 acres of land totaling 89.49 acres. The properties, known as the Russell-Smith properties, are located adjacent to Justes Drive, Rosa Lane, and Laurelwood Drive and east of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522 South). Three parcels of land are owned by Christopher B. Russell, Daryl R. Russell and others, Pine Hill Farm LLC owns one and Mark Smith owns one.
The application sought to change the property’s land use designation from urban center to residential at a density of up to 6 units per acre. The response to the application was generally negative from both boards.
“I’ve seen over the years that we’ve bent over backwards to further the abilities of developers, to promote themselves and make profits,” said Planning Commission member Alan Morrison. “And I’ve seen the county taxpayer consistently getting thrown under the bus. I don’t see where this proposal is going to benefit the county.”
Several members from both the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission had concerns about the proposed comprehensive plan amendment, which would allow the landowners to purchase transfer of development rights. The county’s TDR program is a tool used to preserve rural land. It allows landowners to transfer their development rights to a developer or another party. Officials at Wednesday’s meeting feared that Developers of the Russel-Smith properties could abuse TDRs. They feared TDRs would allow the land to be developed at a high density, bypassing the standard approval processes. They also worried that the county taxpayers would have to foot the bill to offset the impact of development.
“It really opens Pandora’s box to the developer,” said Planning Commission member Roger Thomas of the proposal. “It puts a lot of the cost back to the county taxpayers and the county [government] and the developer is the one who receives all of the benefit from that.”
Ultimately, the two boards agreed not to allow the matter to proceed to a public hearing.
Also at the meeting, representatives from Edinburg-based broadband provider Shentel presented plans to expand its fiber-optic network, Glo Fiber, into the county for residential and business customers. The telecommunications company wants the county to partner with them to apply for the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant funding. Chris Kyle, vice president of industry and regulatory affairs at Shentel, said applications are due Sept. 14.
The supervisors did not vote on whether to support Shentel’s application. Currently, the Supervisors are considering joining a regional broadband expansion project with Leesburg-based All Points LLC. The supervisors expect to learn more about All Points’ regional initiative on Sept. 8.
