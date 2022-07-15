WINCHESTER — The remainder of Frederick County Public Schools' operating budget was appropriated by the county's Board of Supervisors Wednesday night.
The vote was 4-2.
Earlier this year the supervisors decided to appropriate school funding by category. The school division's total operating budget for fiscal 2023 is $217.48 million.
On June 8, the supervisors voted 5-2 to appropriate $155.7 million for instruction, $9.55 million for administration, attendance and health, $12.38 million for pupil transportation, $8,000 for school food services and $786,496 for fund transfers. At the same time, the supervisors delayed appropriating the division's requested $18.16 million for operation/maintenance, $9.2 million for facilities or $11.66 million for technology.
On June 15, the supervisors voted 4-2 to appropriate 25% of the school division’s requested facilities, operation/maintenance and technology funds, but delayed voting on the remaining funding. This provided the schools about $4.54 million for operation/maintenance, $2.3 million for facilities and $2.92 million for technology.
The board didn’t fully fund the facilities, operations/maintenance and technology funds because several supervisors had concerns about the school division not providing detailed budget information.
But on Wednesday night, the school division’s new interim Superintendent David Martin alleviated many of the concerns regarding budget transparency. Martin replaces former Superintendent David Sovine, who retired from Frederick County Public Schools on June 30.
Martin officially introduced himself to the supervisors at their Wednesday meeting.
“As you know, I was a superintendent for 20 years, I've always had a line-by-line budget,” Martin said. “So I've worked with staff this week — remember I’ve only been here six days. And we are going to provide this community a line-by-line budget. My hope is more the beginning of September than the end of September. Because I think we already have it done. We just have to add a lot of specificity to line codes.”
He also told the supervisors that they have his cellphone number, and he is happy to answer any of their questions going forward. He also said he would like to regularly provide the board updates and have a joint session with the supervisors.
“I will answer any questions that you have, at any point about the school system,” Martin said. “There are no secrets in the school system. The only secrets that I can’t tell you are personnel items. Everything else is open. All you have to do is ask.”
Martin’s words were reassuring to several supervisors who previously criticized Sovine and the school budget process.
Ultimately, Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and Supervisors Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Josh Ludwig voted to appropriate the remainder of the school operating fund. This provides the school division the remaining $13.6 million for operation/maintenance, $6.9 million for facilities and $8.7 million for technology.
Supervisors Shawn Graber and Judith McCann-Slaughter voted against appropriating the funding — for completely different reasons. Graber still wanted more budget information from the schools, saying he couldn’t support the motion without knowing where the money is going.
“For the last seven months, I've asked for a line-item budget to know where the money is coming from or where it's going and having some opportunity to look between last year and this proposed year to kind of know what the needs are versus where the money is going,” Graber. “To date I have yet to see that.”
Graber clarified that his stance is “not a smack in the face at all to Mr. Martin,” who he said reached out to him over the phone. Graber said he believes Martin is working “very hard” but noted “he’s only been on the job six days.”
McCann-Slaughter voted against the appropriation because she believes the school division should receive more money. The school division had requested a $219.58 million operating budget, but the supervisors voted 4-3 in May to approve a $217.48 million operating budget. McCann-Slaughter believed the school division should have received the amount originally requested.
“During our original budget deliberations, I was in support of the request that the school originally made to us,” McCann-Slaughter said. “This has been drastically reduced. And, therefore, I am not a supporter of the budget as it is, and also the fact that it is in categories.”
While Ludwig still had some reservations about the budget, he said, “I'm trusting that the new superintendent will provide us with answers to all questions as he's indicated, and I'm very optimistic about our working relationship in the future.”
Gainesboro Supervisor Doug McCarthy was not at the meeting.
