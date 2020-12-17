BERRYVILLE — Clarke County government and public schools employees will get up to $1,000 in extra pay before the end of the year.
Just don’t call it a bonus, according to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
Following a motion by Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the supervisors on Tuesday approved the allocation in a unanimous vote. There was little discussion before the vote was taken.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence suggested that the payment not be called a bonus but rather “a one-time payment in lieu of a pay raise.” The other supervisors concurred.
“Our county and schools employees deserve this” money,” said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass.
Plans basically are for all full-time employees who work at least six hours daily to receive $1,000. Those working less than six hours per day are to get $500. To be eligible, an employee must have been on the payroll by Nov. 10.
The county’s fiscal 2021 budget included a 2% pay raise for all county and school division workers. But the supervisors transferred $484,210 to cover the raise to a contingency line-item out of concern the COVID-19 pandemic could be detrimental to county finances. The raise would be reconsidered, they said at the time, if it is determined the county can afford it.
County and school officials say they want to recognize the hard work and dedication employees have shown amid the pandemic.
The one-time payment is the best option, Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett told the board, because “it’s not obligating additional salary for the upcoming (budget) year” like a raise would.
“We don’t know what’s coming down the line,” Bennett said, in terms of how the ongoing pandemic is going to affect finances.
The payments will cost the county a little more than $472,000, she said.
School division Superintendent Chuck Bishop previously said 243 schools employees are eligible for $1,000 and 35 are eligible for $500. Bennett did not say how many general county employees are eligible for either payment.
Some county residents apparently do not believe the bonuses are appropriate, supervisors Chairman David Weiss said based on comments he has heard. Officials recognize, he said, that many people have not received any type of extra pay this year, and some have even lost their jobs.
The one-time payment is not a new expenditure, said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District. It comes from money already budgeted for a raise that was not given, he emphasized.
Employees are to receive checks before the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.