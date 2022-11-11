The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday granted the Metromont Corporation a request to rezone two parcels totaling 44.72 acres.
Metromont, which purchased Shockey Precast Group in 2018, designs and manufactures custom-made concrete components with its headquarters located at 219 Stine Lane. The company plans to use the rezoned land to store products awaiting delivery, tractor-trailer parking and outdoor storage.
The rezoning includes a 20-acre parcel — south of Va. 37 and west of the terminus of Cives Lane — going from Rural District to Industrial General District. Additionally, a 24.72-acre parcel — west of Winchester and north of U.S. 522 — is being rezoned from Business District to Industrial General District.
The rezoning, which was unanimously recommended by the Frederick County Planning Commission in September, was approved by a 6-0 vote with Vice Chair Douglas McCarthy recusing himself due to a conflict of interest. The vote comes after the supervisors tabled a decision on the matter during their October meeting.
Nearby property owners have voiced opposition to the rezoning at several meetings, with concerns including potential noise and dust as well as greater flooding risks.
A Metromont representative on Tuesday spoke about how the company addressed those concerns after receiving a petition from Pennsylvania Avenue residents expressing their worries.
"We took those concerns very seriously. The next day, we met to see what we could do about mitigating noise from our traveling equipment but still maintain our commitment to OSHA," Chris Pastorious of Metromont said.
He explained the company "came up with an audible device that raises and lowers the moving alarm depending on the noise surrounding it."
"So, when there is no noise around the equipment, there is a lower decibel level. When there is noise around the equipment, it goes to a higher decibel level," Pastorious said.
Metromont also increased the workload of the subcontractor who sweeps the company's roadways from three to five days a week, according to Pastorious.
Also on Wednesday, a divided Board of Supervisors denied Kimberly Henry's request for a conditional-use permit to construct the 180-foot monopole telecommunications tower on a property that fronts Fort Collier Road and is north of the Winchester Eagles Club.
The request was denied by a 4-3 vote, with supervisors Judith McCann-Slaughter, McCarthy, Robert Wells, and Blaine Dunn opposing the permit. Chairman Charles Dehaven and supervisors Josh Ludwig and Shawn Graber favored the application.
In denying the request, the supervisors approved a resolution stating that the tower would be inconsistent with the character of the surrounding neighborhood that consists of single-family residences. The resolution adds that the application was incompliant with county code 165-204.19, which states telecommunications facilities should not negatively impact "adjoining properties, surrounding residential properties and land use patterns."
Also on Wednesday, the supervisors unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for McKenzie's Doodles to operate a dog breeding kennel on 8 acres in the Back Creek District. The kennel is relocating from Winchester to Hites Road in Middletown.
James Browner, the kennel's owner, explained in a brief presentation that the company deals in carefully bred golden doodles and that he prefers to be called a "puppy shepherd" instead of a "dog breeder."
Most of the kennel's clients come from outside of the area, but Browner said he always recommends various restaurants and businesses for customers to patronize while in town.
Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber noted that he and planning staff found the property to be clean when touring it.
This story has been corrected to reflect that Kimberly Henry requested the telecommunications pole.
