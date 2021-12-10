WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted new boundary lines for its magisterial districts on Wednesday night.
The county is required to redistrict every 10 years, taking into account growth and population changes. Last month, County Attorney Roderick Williams alerted the board that the initial redistrict plans would have removed some recently elected candidates from their current districts — making them ineligible to serve. The people that would have been removed from their districts included Josh Ludwig, who won the Frederick County Board of Supervisors' Shawnee District seat, and Linda Martin, who won the School Board’s Stonewall District seat.
On Wednesday night, the board adopted a new redistricting plan that would keep all elected officials in their current districts.
According to the 2020 Census, the county has a population of 91,417, with an average of 15,236 per district. Stonewall District has a population of 17,198, Shawnee 14,890, Redbud 14,479, Opequon 16,819, Gainesboro 13,970 and Back Creek 14,061.
According to the meeting packet for Wednesday night’s meeting, under the new redistricting, Stonewall will have a population of 15,326, Shawnee 15,652, Redbud 15,058, Opequon 15,507, Gainesboro 14,944 and Back Creek 14,930.
During a public hearing, former Registrar Rick Miller complimented the county’s GIS staff and the voter registration office “for their immense work in this plan, which is really, really astounding.”
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a special event facility at 1454 Apple Pie Ridge Road. Katherine Solenberger applied for the permit to host weddings and similar private events. Her approximately 303.81-acre property includes a historic residence, a log cabin, and five farm buildings. She intends to use the restored bank barn for holding special events.
The board also unanimously approved a CUP for an agricultural supply cooperative facility at 5844 Valley Pike, near Stephens City. An Agricultural Supply Cooperative is primarily engaged in the retail or wholesale distribution of livestock and animal feed, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, pesticides and other agricultural products or services.
GreyWolf Inc prepared the application on behalf of Southern States Winchester Cooperative LLC. Greywolf President Gary Oates said he doesn’t anticipate much of an increase in traffic from the proposed use.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent Street was Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors David Stegmaier, Doug McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber.
