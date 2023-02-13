The Frederick County Board of Supervisors has approved three new agriculture/forestal districts.
The new districts, approved on a 5-1 vote, span 4,000 privately-owned acres and are home to orchards, forests and crop production. They include the Long Creek Farm District (1,077 acres/14 parcels), North Frederick District (1,961 acres/15 parcels) and White Hall District (1,975 acres/seven parcels).
The districts are classified as voluntary protective zones, described on the county's website as being "reserved for the production of agricultural products, timber, and the maintenance of open space as an important or environmental resource." With the new additions, 12,942 acres across 10 districts in the county bear the designation.
The Agricultural District Advisory Committee, which oversees the application process, is charged with recommending applicants and assessing whether certain criteria is met. The designation allows neighbors to band together and combine property to maintain a “critical mass of farm or forest land,” according county information.
The parcels in the Long Creek Farm District are generally located 0.5 miles west of the intersection of Shady Elm Road (Route 651) and Springdale Road (Route 649) in the Back Creek District.
The North Frederick District's parcels are located 2.5 miles west of the intersection of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) along North Sleepy Creek Road (Route 734) in the Gainesboro District.
The White Hall District's parcels are located on Wright Road (Route 661) and Apple Pie Ridge Road (Route 739) in the Gainesboro District.
The agriculture/forestal designation comes with several advantages including use-value taxation benefits, protection from nuisance ordinances and protection from eminent domain.
Supervisors Vice Chair Blaine Dunn (Red Bud) cast a dissenting vote for each of the new districts, saying there was an issue with the burden they place on other taxpayers.
"I like preserving rural areas, but I don't want to have the rural areas preserved at the expense of the taxpayers having additional cost," he said.
Dunn attempted to delay the new districts' approval until "cost issues can be addressed" but failed.
