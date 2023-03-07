BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is making no promises as to whether the school division will get the $1 million in additional local funds it's seeking.
The county's budget proposal for fiscal 2024, which will start on July 1, includes only $700,000 extra for schools.
Monday night, Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop outlined the division's spending plans to the supervisors. There was little discussion after his presentation.
"We'll do the best we can," board Chairman David Weiss told Bishop and the four School Board members at the meeting.
Afterward, Weiss told The Winchester Star the schools' needs will be analyzed and considered alongside those of other county departments.
He said all departments are treated equally in budgeting matters.
"No one loses (money) to benefit another," said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
The schools requested $17,021,499 in local funds, an increase of $1,047,266 from the current year. But they're budgeted to receive only $16,674,233. That’s $347,266 less than was sought.
School division officials say the extra funding is necessary to help cover urgent needs and higher operating costs overall. The needs include two new teachers for Boyce Elementary School because of increased enrollment there and pay raises for teachers throughout the division to make salaries more competitive with those of nearby school districts.
A 7% raise is proposed for teachers for fiscal 2024. A 5% raise is recommended for other employees.
High stress levels, student behavior problems and inadequate compensation are causing many teachers nationwide to leave the profession, education analysts say.
Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett recently attended job fairs at two universities whose education majors have shown much interest in Clarke County's schools over the years. This time around, however, fewer students showed up at the fairs, according to Bishop.
"There's lots of competition for very few people," he told the supervisors.
For the current fiscal year, all school division employees received a 10% raise. Bishop said that helped the division catch up with other Northern Shenandoah Valley school divisions.
Almost $780,000 in capital expenses are budgeted by the schools. Among them are improvements to school buildings, such as painting, security upgrades and new flooring, furniture and technology.
An estimated $60,000 in improvements are planned at both Johnson-Williams Middle School in Berryville and Boyce Elementary.
Responding to a question from Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the board's vice chairwoman, Bishop said the auditorium stage at Johnson-Williams was refurbished during winter break. New bleachers now are needed in the school's gym, he said.
Boyce, meanwhile, needs a wheelchair ramp installed on the front of the school so people with disabilities don't have to go around to a side entrance, said Bishop. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the project to be postponed, he said.
At Clarke County High School, "the band hasn't had any new equipment in 4-5 years," he continued. The school division's budget reserves $20,000 for new instruments.
Also budgeted is $112,000 to replace an aging school bus. Bishop mentioned that the cost of a new bus has increased from $70,000 in just a few years.
Projects put off in recent years "have now caught up to us," said Monica Singh-Smith, the School Board's chairwoman and Buckmarsh District representative.
Bishop told The Star that if the schools don't get all of the money they seek from the county, "we'll evaluate proposed new expenditures and make adjustments accordingly." For example, he said, staff may receive lesser raises than proposed, or one less new teacher may be hired.
The schools receive federal and state money toward their operations, too.
A "local composite index," set by the Virginia Department of Education (DOE) every two years, determines how much individual localities can afford to spend on K-12 education. It's a complex calculation. But the three major considerations are the true value of a locality's real property (which carries 50% of the weight), its adjusted gross income (weighted 40%) and taxable retail sales (weighted 10%).
Clarke County's current index is .5728. Basically, that means the rural, largely agricultural county, with fewer than 15,000 residents paying taxes, is responsible for funding 57% of its costs to educate students in compliance with the state's Standards of Quality.
Surrounding school districts — including Winchester, Frederick County and even Loudoun County, Clarke's affluent neighbor to the east — all have lower indexes. As a result, they're expected to fund lesser shares of education costs with local dollars.
"It always blows my mind to see this composite number" for Clarke, said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass. It's unfair, he added.
