Members of the public as well as members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors raised concerns at a recent meeting about the new public safety emergency radio system the county is rolling out to replace its current, outdated system.
At least one supervisor indicated that he fears performance expectations might not be met when the system goes live.
In May 2021, the board voted 4-3 to award a contract to Texas-based EF Johnson to replace the county’s existing public safety radio system.
The board could convene in a closed session in September to discuss elements of the roll out. By phone Wednesday, a county spokesperson said staff will sit down with The Star next week to discuss the status of the project and other details.
Nine public safety radio towers, spaced out across the county, will be part of the updated system, according to Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio.
Site preparation for the towers has begun at a few locations, with construction set to begin in the next few days. The Clear Brook site will be the first under construction.
These are the locations for the towers, according to an email from Vacchio:
Catlett Gap — 9963 N Frederick Pike, Cross Junction
Brimstone Lane -164 Brimstone Lane, Winchester
Clearbrook Fire and Rescue — 3418 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook
Middletown — 210 Cougill Road, Middletown
Cross Junction — 7185 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction
Frog Hollow -336 Evening Lane, Winchester
Gainesboro Fire and Rescue -175 Gainesboro Road, Winchester
North Mountain — 440 Valley View Trail, Gore
Poorhouse — 509 Poorhouse Road, Winchester
Supervisor Heather Lockridge (Gainesboro) said at last Wednesday’s board meeting that the county should consider prohibiting the leasing of tower space to third-party vendors on the Poorhouse Road tower because it is near the home of a woman who has concerns about radiation exposure. She directed staff to prepare something on the matter for the board’s next meeting.
“The county might not have been the best neighbor,” Lockridge said. “They cleared the land prior to letting anyone know this was happening, and our coordinates were wrong.”
Allowing third-party companies to purchase tower space could be a way for the county to recover some of the cost of the system.
“The request for proposals (RFP) required tower loading to include up to an additional 50% for future antenna growth to allow for the County to address any additional equipment that may be necessary at each site,” Vacchio wrote in an email to The Star. “The additional loading requirement could also allow the County to potentially address broadband needs throughout the County, therefore, third parties could potentially co-locate at the tower sites and lease tower space if needed.”
Vacchio’s email continued: “It will ultimately be a decision of the Board as to whether third parties will be allowed to locate on these public safety radio towers once they are completed. However, the County’s first priority is and remains the completion of this emergency communications radio system.”
During the public comment portion of last week’s board meeting, two residents expressed concerns about how the system will perform when it goes live. Specifically, they questioned the locations of the towers.
One man who spoke said he has spent the last 20 years employed by the United States government deploying radio frequency systems overseas.
“Essentially the nine towers that were proposed, that were put [advertised] in the paper, are not in ideal geographic locations...It looks like the system that is being designed and rolled out is actually very different from the FOIA’ed [Freedom of Information Act] information in part of our quest to understand more about how EF Johnson originally came up with these locations,” he said.
He continued: “So there’s concern that you will end up paying millions of dollars for a communications system that’s going to under-perform from an emergency perspective for your support personnel.”
Later, Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) proposed the board meet in a closed session next month to discuss the matter.
“I would desire to have a closed session meeting to discuss the performance and implementation of the current radio system,” Graber said. “In speaking with some other folks, I’ve had some advice given to me that we may not be getting what we think we are getting and we need to have some serious conversations on the performance of the system we may be receiving.”
In 2021, the board selected EF Johnson to handle the project and authorized the county administrator to execute a contract with the company not to exceed $20,007,471 for the radio system’s initial cost. An additional $8.9 million is expected to be spent on the system over the next 20 years.
Roughly four years ago, Pennsylvania-based Mission Critical Partners assessed the county’s existing public safety radio system and identified numerous problems with it, including limited capacity, no frequencies transmitted countywide and a limited number of operational channels in the event primary dispatch channels are overloaded. Some parts of the system were installed more than 20 years ago.
Four companies submitted bids in response to a request for proposals (RFP) to replace the system, including EF Johnson, Motorola and L3Harris Technologies. Board Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Bob Wells (Opequon), Judith McCann-Slaughter (Shawnee) and former Shawnee supervisor David Stegmaier voted in favor of selecting EF Johnson.
Graber, along with former supervisor Douglas McCarthy and Blaine Dunn (Red Bud), opposed offering the contract to EF Johnson. They wanted the board to terminate the existing RFP and get a second opinion, saying they were concerned that Mission Critical Partners had offered inconsistent or inaccurate information throughout the process, The Star previously reported.
In November of 2020, an internal working group of system users known as the Communications Committee, with representatives from the sheriff’s office, fire and rescue and emergency dispatch, recommended the board select EF Johnson.
“It would also behoove of us at minimum to reach out to some of the other contractors who bid on that project, whether that be L3Harris Technologies or Motorola to also look at this,” Graber said. “... It is my fear that we are going to drop $25 million into a radio project and be no further ahead than we are today other than we have some new, shiny toys.”
Dunn signaled he would be open to a closed session on the matter. He said he did not want to “sabotage the system,” but that “we’re just trying to address this one issue.”
“I’d just like to have the discussion to see if they (EF Johnson) are consistent with what they had said,” Dunn said.
