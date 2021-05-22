BERRYVILLE — Future enhancements to the Clarke County Courthouse grounds in downtown Berryville should help visitors learn about the county’s history, officials believe.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for the development of a master plan for the “courthouse green” along North Church Street.
On the green, in front of the courthouse, is a Civil War monument that has generated controversy because of the Confederacy’s support for slavery.
Firms submitting proposals should have knowledge of the region’s history and current trends in historic preservation, plus experience in designing historical monuments and landscape architecture, the RFP shows.
Before the vote was taken, Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett said the firm chosen should additionally be able to provide “educational consulting services.” Other supervisors indicated they agree.
Referring to the citizens committee that came up with recommendations for resolving the monument controversy, Catlett said “education is really big on their priority list.”
One of the committee’s suggestions is for the green to become “an area dedicated to both memorials and education.”
“Initially, any new memorial(s) should focus on remembering those who also fought or supported the Union in order to both recognize the efforts of Clarke’s African-American community and tell a more complete story of the Civil War,” comments that the committee included with its recommendations read. Over the long term, however, “the county may want to add memorials to Clarke County people or events from other eras.”
A “scope of services” drafted for the board to consider didn’t mention education. County Administrator Chris Boies said he will “try to find the right terminology” to add to the RFP along that line.
The committee’s recommendations and comments will be attached to the request.
“My first thought,” said supervisors Vice Chairman Bev McKay, who represents the White Post District, “is that we don’t need any more monuments.”
He posed the idea of adding to the grounds a “tablet” listing deceased Vietnam War veterans from the county.
David Weiss, the board’s chairman and Buckmarsh District representative, said tablets and scrolls can be considered monuments, just like statues.
The controversial monument, which lists names of deceased Civil War veterans on the Confederate side, is topped with a statue of an unnamed soldier that historians believe is based on a mass-produced image.
Boies said additions to the courthouse grounds could include things commemorating either people or events.
And, “there could be things we haven’t even thought of,” he said. With the RFP, “we just want to give a firm an idea of what to expect.”
The selected firm should bring ideas to the table, said Catlett.
Supervisors also want the firm to have experience in working with the public to determine what should be added to the grounds, plus how the grounds should be designed, the RFP shows.
Ultimately, they expect a firm to produce concept design graphics — perhaps both two- and three-dimensional — as a guide for developing the green, as well as to use in fundraising efforts. The graphics should be detailed enough, the RFP reads, to be used in efforts to seek approvals from government entities, such as the Berryville Architectural Review Board and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, for any improvements planned.
This chosen firm’s work won’t include the final structural design of any future monuments, but general design features for such installations should be included, the RFP mentions.
Boies said he aims to put out the request next week, after he has time to tweak it based on the supervisors’ wishes.
Firms will then have 30 days to submit their proposals, which will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Boies, a supervisor and a county employee with experience in such reviews. That employee isn’t yet selected.
The committee will interview the firms, too, before making any recommendation to the supervisors.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence volunteered to be the supervisor on the committee. His fellow board members had no objections.
After proposals are received, “you’re under no obligation to award a contract,” Boies told the board. If the proposals don’t reflect the services being sought, the county can issue another RFP, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.