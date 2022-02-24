WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors has indicated it may financially penalize the county School Board to hold it more financially accountable.
During the Board of Supervisors' meeting and work session on Wednesday night, actions taken by the supervisors, coupled with comments from some of its members, made it clear that some supervisors are fed up with what they perceive as the School Board's lack of transparency in regard to sharing a line-item breakdown for its proposed $217.6 million operating budget for fiscal year 2023.
The School Board's current operating budget is $194 million, with $92.8 million funded by the Board of Supervisors. For the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, the School Board is seeking a $22.7 million funding increase from the county.
During the supervisors' Wednesday night work session on the county's upcoming budget, Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber recommended cutting $60 million from the School Board's funding request for FY23.
Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Doug McCarthy said $60 million may be too drastic of a cut, but he agreed that action has to be taken to make the School Board more financially accountable to the supervisors.
"I think they need to deal with the consequences ... unless they want to justify their operating fund by showing us the numbers," McCarthy said. "We need to see what they're spending the money on beforehand."
Frederick County Public Schools officials have noted on previous occasions that a line-item breakdown of the School Board's annual budget is available on its website, frederickcountyschoolsva.net. However, McCarthy said that only shows how previously allocated money is being spent. He wants the School Board to provide that line-item breakdown during the budget negotiation process so the supervisors will have a full understanding of how county tax dollars will be used in the new fiscal year.
Later in the evening Wednesday, during the Board of Supervisors' business meeting, the board was asked if it wanted to schedule a public hearing on the latest update to the county's Capital Improvement Plan, which is a prioritized list of needed or desired building projects. Graber said he wanted four development proposals removed from the plan:
- Construction of a fourth high school.
- A $40 million renovation of the former Aylor Middle School near Stephens City.
- Construction of an aquatics center.
- Construction of an ice-skating rink.
The aquatics center and skating rink, Graber said, should not be a spending priority for the county because a new nonprofit group, the 2 for 2 Foundation, has launched a fundraising initiative to build those facilities.
As for the new high school and Aylor renovation, Graber indicated that his unwillingness to leave those items in the Capital Improvement Plan were tied directly to his frustration with the School Board's use of county funds.
The supervisors voted 4-3 to remove the four items from the Capital Improvement Plan, meaning members of the public will not have an opportunity to speak for or against them. Board Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter and Opequon District Supervisor Bob Wells opposed the removal.
Graber suggested a joint meeting be scheduled between the School Board and Board of Supervisors so school officials have an opportunity to defend their need for full funding and improved facilities. DeHaven asked county staff to invite the School Board to the Frederick County Administration Building at 3:30 or 4 p.m. this Wednesday, but said he believes the odds of the invitation being accepted are low.
Attending Wednesday night's meeting and work session in the County Administration Building were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn, Shawn Graber, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Doug McCarthy and Josh Ludwig.
(4) comments
Below are the current enrollment numbers for 2021-2022.
806 / 850 capacity - Admiral Byrd MS
781 / 900 capacity - FCMS
818 / 850 capacity - James Wood MS
842 / 914 capacity - Aylor MS
1,438 / 1,400 capacity - James Wood HS
1,521 / 1,250 capacity - Millbrook HS
1,602 / 1,400 capacity - Sherando HS
The board is run by morons. With hundreds of new homes being built in the county, with Frederick County being the fastest growing in the states, nothing says planning for future like kicking things even further down the road. And not allowing any public comment? Shame on Mr. Graber.
I wonder if Graber has ever even set foot in a county school to see how things are?
Shame on the Board of Supervisors and shame on Virginia Republicans for trying to destroy public education. We know why former President Trump said that he loved the poorly-educated.
Catherine, please get you liberal talking points correct so that you don't go down the same extremist path as Shawn Graber. Virginia Democrats have failed to increase education funding and teacher pay under both McAuliffe and Northam regimes even though both campaigned on raising Virginia teacher pay from 34th in the nation. It wasn't until Republican Glen Youngkin promised to raise teacher salaries during his campaign for Governor did Northam add a teacher raise to his last minute budget before leaving office.
