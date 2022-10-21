BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) will be allowed to carry over to the current fiscal year a little more than $1.3 million school officials were unable to spend during the past year.
That decision was made by the county's Board of Supervisors in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, following a motion by White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
Only about $323,000 of the amount being carried forward to fiscal 2023, which began July 1, is local funding. The rest is federal and state dollars.
Typically, "you cannot get all of your (budgeted) projects done in a fiscal year," said board Chairman David Weiss, explaining why carryovers are allowed.
CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop elaborated in a phone interview Thursday afternoon. He mentioned, for instance, that supply chain issues companies have experienced since the COVID-19 pandemic sometimes have caused delays in equipment, parts and supplies reaching their destinations.
Also, contractors' work schedules may not allow them to undertake a construction project or install new equipment until the following year.
That was the case at D.G. Cooley Elementary School, where two rooftop heating/air-conditioning units were replaced. Bishop said the equipment was ordered last spring but a contractor wasn't able to do the installation until recently.
Carryover funds "allow us to address a variety of needs throughout the (school) division" that can't be resolved through other funding sources, Bishop said.
Cooley is to benefit from some of the approved carryover. Plans are to install new perimeter fencing on campus, repave a loading dock area and fix sewer line problems involving restrooms near the cafeteria, a document provided to the supervisors shows.
Fencing between Clarke County High School and the Battletown Estates subdivision in Berryville also is to be replaced, or at least repaired.
School band instruments are to be repaired, and athletic safety equipment — such as football helmets and shoulder pads — are to be reconditioned.
Other needs for the local carryover funds include a new refrigerator and gym bleacher repairs for Johnson-Williams Middle School; improvements to career and technical education labs at the high school; security equipment and training; repainting classrooms and hallways at schools during winter break as needed and replacing carpets and tile in some classrooms, the document shows.
State funds will enable the school division to replace outdated technology used by students. Federal funds will be used to make heating and cooling system repairs and replacements at Cooley, Johnson-Williams and Boyce Elementary School.
In addition, the supervisors approved $516,909 in carryover funds for the county itself. Expenses that the money will go toward include replacing an air-conditioning chiller at the courthouse, improvements to the county's telecommunications tower on Westwood Road and repairs at Chet Hobert Park facilities, according to a document.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.