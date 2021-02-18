BERRYVILLE — Anyone for pickleball?
It could become easy to play the sport — a mix of tennis, ping-pong and badminton — on tennis courts outside Johnson-Williams Middle School (J-WMS) in Berryville.
The Clarke County Public Schools plan to make repairs to the courts soon using about $19,000 in funds redirected from the previous fiscal year.
Tuesday afternoon, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors gave the school division permission to use $1,025,113 in "carryover funds" toward various projects. The vote was unanimous following a motion by Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
In recent years, the supervisors typically have allowed the schools to carry over some appropriations for capital projects from one year to the next.
"Carryover funds allow the school division to complete major maintenance projects or capital improvements" through one-time expenditures, division Superintendent Chuck Bishop wrote in an email to The Winchester Star.
"There are occasions when anticipated projects are not completed during the year, and the carryover funds allow for those projects to be completed during the new (following) fiscal year," Bishop wrote.
For example, contractors may experience delays in providing products or services, officials have said.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, speculated the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in some of the projects on the schools' to-do list getting done.
Many of the listed projects have been needed for a long time, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass remembers using the J-WMS tennis courts during his youth.
"I don't know if they've been repaired in my lifetime," said Bass.
The courts apparently are used little — if at all — now, officials indicated.
With tennis courts a short distance away at Chet Hobert Park, some people have wondered whether the J-WMS courts could be refurbished for another purpose, Bass said.
Catlett said she has heard the idea of pickleball courts mentioned. Bass said he likes that idea.
In his email, Bishop wrote that "based on some community feedback over the past few years, our initial quote for the refurbishment of the tennis courts at J-WMS includes markings for both tennis and pickleball."
Another expense on the schools' list is a new bus estimated to cost about $85,000. The bus is to replace one manufactured in 1999 that has accumulated more than 100,000 miles.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay questioned whether the purchase is necessary. With some buses likely transporting more pupils than others, transportation costs can be "extremely inefficient," he said.
It seems appropriate to replace a vehicle after 20 years, "even on a farm," Weiss quipped. Both he and McKay are farmers.
The current bus can seat 65, whereas the new bus will be able to seat 77, according to Bishop and county Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett.
Being able to seat more students, the new bus could help the school division consolidate routes to save on gas, Bennett said.
Also on the schools' carryover project list are:
• Installing new steps and a wheelchair ramp at the front entrance of Boyce Elementary School, as well as replacing doors and controls to extend the life of water treatment equipment.
• Replacing heating and air-conditioning equipment in Boyce's cafeteria and two heat pumps at the school, plus repairing HVAC systems at other schools. The project also includes repairing an exhaust fan in the chemistry lab at Clarke County High School (CCHS) or installing a new one if the fan can't be fixed.
• Making improvements to gym floors at CCHS, J-WMS and D.G. Cooley Elementary School, reconditioning athletic equipment and replacing a broken scoreboard at Cooley.
• Installing fencing around the upper playground at Boyce and partnering with the school's parent-teacher organization to replace playground equipment.
• Replacing parking lot lighting at Boyce, Cooley and J-WMS.
• Replacing worn-out band instruments, and
• Replacing broken and worn-out furniture among the schools.
Many of the projects probably will be completed before the end of the fiscal year on June 30, Bennett said.
