The Frederick County Board of Supervisors has agreed to disburse funds to some outside agencies, including nonprofits, for the upcoming fiscal year.
But the panel also decided in a recent work session that it needs more time to review budget proposals put forth by several other agencies that requested funding.
The disbursements come on the heels of supervisors adopting the county’s fiscal year 2024 budget in April, when they made a last-minute adjustment to not approve any expenditures for outside agencies until the panel could review and discuss the funding proposals.
Fourteen outside agencies have requested funding for FY24, which begins July 1.
Following discussions at the work session, nine outside agencies received approved funding for FY24. Five requests will continue to be reviewed by the panel.
Supervisors agreed to disburse funds to the following outside agencies:
- Health Department (approved: $476,359; requested: $614,336)
- Our Health, Inc. (approved: $20,000; requested: $20,000)
- NSV Substance Abuse Coalition (approved: $60,000; requested:$60,000)
- Northwestern Community Services (approved: $459,198; requested: $459,198)
- Access Independence, Inc.(approved: $17,000; requested: $17,000)
- Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging (approved: $69,300; requested: $69,300)
- NSV Regional Commission (approved: $91,250; requested: $91,250)
- Tourism Program-City of Winchester (approved: $652,122; requested: $652,122)
- The Laurel Center (approved: $12,000; requested:$28,100)
Supervisors have indicated they need more time to review the following requests:
- NW Works, Inc. (requested: $52,531)
- Lord Fairfax EMS Council, Inc.(requested: $16,800)
- Handley Regional Library (requested: $1,466,000)
- Lord Fairfax Soil Water Conservation District (requested: $14,000)
- Laurel Ridge Community College (requested: $92,927)
