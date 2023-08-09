BERRYVILLE — What’s in a name? Clarke County officials are trying to decide.
The name, in this case, is that of a position — a job title — rather than the specific person holding it.
County code specifies the head of the county’s Department of Fire, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management is the “director.” But state code specifies that the position be referred to as “chief.”
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors, during its monthly work session Monday morning, began discussing whether to officially change the title. No consensus was reached, so more discussion is expected during the panel’s monthly voting session next Tuesday.
Wayne Whetsell is the department’s current director, having held the position since last August.
State code Subsection 27-6.1 reads that “the governing body of any county, city or town may establish a fire department as a department of government ... (and) the head of such fire department shall be known as ‘the chief.’”
The county’s department doesn’t extinguish fires or run ambulances. That’s the responsibility of the county’s three volunteer fire and rescue companies. According to the county’s website, the department instead is responsible for coordinating those companies’ efforts and managing professional firefighter/paramedics who supplement the volunteer forces.
All three companies refer to their top leaders as chief.
The fire-EMS-emergency management departments in counties surrounding Clarke refer to their heads as chief, noted County Administrator Chris Boies.
In addition, the term “director” isn’t referenced within the National Incident Management System, to which the county adheres. The NIMS is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s guide for all levels of government, as well as nongovernmental organizations and the private sector, to follow in dealing with emergencies.
Boies asked Robert Mitchell, the county’s part-time attorney, for guidance on whether the Clarke position’s title should be changed. Mitchell recommends changing it.
“In and of itself, it is probably not a significant issue to use ‘director,’” he wrote in an email to Boies. Yet “to call the head of the department ‘director’ would not be in conformity with the statute.”
State law generally outranks local law. So “there could be a legal issue raised in a dispute,” Mitchell continued, over how an emergency was handled if the person in charge at the scene was called “director” instead of “chief.”
“If our attorney recommends it, we ought to follow the state code,” said supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
Changing the department head’s title to chief wouldn’t mean that Whetsell — or whoever may hold his position in the future — is technically over the three volunteer companies. It would just mean the department’s chief is equal in status to each of the companies’ chiefs, Boies explained.
Boies said, though, he wouldn’t recommend changing the title unless all three volunteer companies are amenable. Two currently are but one isn’t, he said.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass asked which one isn’t and why.
The Boyce Volunteer Fire Company understands, Boies replied, there have been instances elsewhere in which a department chief tried to exert control over volunteers with a company that the locality legally had no control over.
Boyce should have control over its own force, White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay reasoned. The company is within his district.
Chiefs of volunteer companies that respond to emergencies are “going to be in charge of their people,” said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor. Still, “whoever is running the scene (as incident commander) is going to be in charge of everybody” overall.
As an independent organization, a fire and rescue company is “in charge of its own business,” added Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence, a volunteer for the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Berryville. In turn, the county is responsible for the provision of fire and rescue services countywide, he said.
Nevertheless, “things don’t need to be rammed down someone’s throat,” said McKay, who participated in Monday’s meeting via phone. He was at the beach.
Boies said he anticipates the supervisors next Tuesday will schedule a public hearing on the issue for their September meeting. A hearing will be necessary to change the job title, he said, because it will require changing the county code.
