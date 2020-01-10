WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night to rezone a 6.18-acre parcel next to the FBI Central Records Complex under construction along Millwood Pike (US. 50).
Perry Properties LLC, a limited liability company for Perry Engineering, requested the parcel be rezoned from Light Industrial to General Business. The land is part of a 44.97-acre tract at 1945 Millwood Pike. It is on the north side of Millwood Pike and the west side of Constitution Drive.
Uses allowed under the General Business zoning designation include communication facilities, restaurants, retail stores, hotels and lodging, repair stores, automotive dealers and gas stations.
Perry Engineering President Michael Perry told The Star last month there aren’t any specific plans for the property yet, but the rezoning will allow for future development.
According to county tax maps, the 44.97-acre site has an assessed value of $2,776,500.
The land is adjacent to a 59-acre site where the FBI Central Records Complex is being built at 200 Constitution Drive. Once completed, the 256,000-square-foot facility will employ as many as 446 people.
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously approved an updated version of its non-discrimination/non-harassment policy, without any specific protections for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) county employees. The policy was approved as part of a consent agenda, which included approval of meeting minutes. Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber abstained from voting on the consent agenda, as he was not a board member for those meetings. He was elected in November.
In August, the board voted to rescind a newly enacted version of its discrimination policy that provided protections for LGBTQ staff on the basis that it violated Virginia’s Dillon Rule, which limits a local governing body’s authority to only pass ordinances or exercise power in areas where the General Assembly has granted authority. Virginia has no law protecting people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
A revised version of the policy adopted Wednesday says the county prohibits discrimination “on any illegal basis.” Should state or federal laws change to add additional protected classes, the county would be able to add them. The new policy comes with an attached addendum that lists all of the classes currently protected under state and federal law. County staff is authorized to amend the addendum, without approval from the board, if state or federal laws change.
In other business, the board unanimously approved:
Making utility scale solar power energy facilities a conditional use instead of a by-right use.
Postponing a vote on proffer revisions for about 89 acres owned by the Winchester Medical Center.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Gene Fisher, J. Douglas McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber.
