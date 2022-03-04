WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors and county School Board intend to meet on March 10 to discuss the school budget for fiscal 2023.
On Wednesday, the supervisors reviewed various budget scenarios — none of which included a real estate tax increase. County Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler presented the scenarios. One of the key differences between the plans is how much money the county would allot to Frederick County Public Schools.
FCPS Superintendent David Sovine is requesting $97.4 million from the Board of Supervisors for the school operating fund — a $4.6 million increase from this fiscal year. His overall budget, which was approved by the School Board on Tuesday night, is $268.8 million.
In Scenario A, the county would provide the additional $4.6 million. Scenario B would provide an additional $3.8 million, and Scenario C would provide an additional $2.5 million. In Scenarios B and C, the money not allotted to the school division per its request would be redirected toward the county’s transportation reserve.
Tensions over the school division’s budget have been mounting. Some supervisors have criticized school officials over what they perceive as a lack of financial transparency and have asked for a detailed, line-item budget before the county’s annual budget is approved. On Feb. 9, the supervisors directed the county attorney to develop an action plan to use county tax dollars to fund alternatives to public education, such as homeschooling and private schools. On Feb. 22, Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber recommended cutting $60 million from the School Board’s fiscal year 2023 budget request.
Shiffler told the supervisors on Wednesday that she had not yet received a detailed, categorical budget from the school division.
Graber said it appears the school division is having a hard time providing supervisors what they asked for. He once again suggested significantly cutting school funding and instead funding alternatives to public education. He said a $60 million cut may “get their attention.”
But Gainesboro District Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy said it might be best to wait until the two boards meet to discuss the budget. McCarthy said School Board Chairman Brandon Monk is working hard to make a meeting between the two bodies happen and that they are scheduled to meet for a joint work session at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the County Administration Building.
McCarthy added that he thinks most of the School Board has shown signs of wanting to collaborate on the budget process with the Board of Supervisors.
“I don’t want us to punish them too drastically before we have a chance to work with them,” McCarthy said. “I have a feeling we may be able to make some inroads with them.”
Near the end of the work session, the supervisors went into a closed session to be provided with legal advice concerning “the board’s legal rights and responsibilities with respect to education funding, including with regard to the extent to which it may provide funding for private primary and secondary education, and permissible means for doing so...” The supervisors did not take a vote after the closed session.
During the School Board’s Tuesday meeting, several members said they look forward to working with the supervisors next week.
“I do look forward to a joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors,” said School Board member Bradley Comstock. “It’s necessary. We rely on them for our funding. We need to work collaboratively with them because we, as a school division, have needs. And the only way that we can meet those needs is by having a good working relationship and good dialogue with that board.”
FCPS spokesman Steve Edwards told The Star in an email this week that teachers and other school staff are paying close attention to the budget process and are aware of the discussions among Board of Supervisors members about possibly reducing school funding.
“They recognize the importance of local funding and the devastating impact a reduction could have on the division and the students it serves,” Edwards wrote.
Edwards said cutting $60 million would eliminate nearly two-thirds of funding the school division receives from the county for the school operating fund. The amount equals the cost to employ about 800 teachers, or two-thirds of the division’s teachers.
Asked if the threat of significant funding cuts are having an impact on teacher morale or leading to possible resignations, Edwards said, “At this point, it is too early to determine how the number of teachers who resign or retire at the conclusion of this year compares with previous years.”
He continued: “Without question, the past two years have been extremely challenging for all staff, particularly teachers, and we are aware of some who have decided to leave the profession or accept positions in other divisions for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to make a higher salary. Anytime we lose staff it is a concern. There continues to be a national teacher shortage and we have been feeling the impacts of that locally for several years. If we are unable to fill teaching positions, it may result in us not being able to offer certain classes as well as higher pupil-teacher ratios which both negatively impact students.”
An emailed statement from Frederick County Education Association President Shaniqua Williams said, “Teachers and staff definitely feel that their work and service is undervalued. What the Supervisors are proposing would mean that a lot of dedicated employees would be out of work, if such cuts were to happen.”
Edwards said a detailed, line-item breakdown of the superintendent’s proposed budget was shared at the School Board’s Finance Committee meeting held on Feb. 3 and posted to the school website on Feb. 4. The breakdown can be viewed at: https://www.frederickcountyschoolsva.net/cms/lib/VA50000684/Centricity/domain/625/fy23/finance_committee_packet_020322_020822.pdf.
