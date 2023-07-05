On July 12, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors will consider a real estate investment company's proposal to construct four warehouses, a hotel, a restaurant and a possible data center on property just west of the Interstate 81 exit 323 interchange in Clear Brook
The panel could green-light the plan at next week's meeting, when a public hearing will be held on the "Fruit Hill" rezoning application.
The 220-acre property — which fronts Rest Church Road, Ruebuck Lane and Zachary Ann Lane near the Flying J Travel Center — is currently zoned Rural-Agriculture. The applicant — Pennsylvania-based Equus Capital Partners, Ltd. — seeks to rezone it for a mix of uses: Light Industrial (M1) (189.08 acres), General Business (B2) (10.34 acres) and Technical Manufacturing (TM) (20.64 acres).
As proposed, the development would consist of five buildings of various sizes that total approximately 2,425,500 square feet. This includes a possible 300,000-square-foot data center, a 5,000-square-foot restaurant, and a hotel with up to 100 rooms, according to county documents. The applicant has proffered to limit warehousing and/or High Cube Cold Storage to no more than 2,125,500 square feet.
The proposal was unanimously supported by the county’s Planning Commission in mid-May after the panel previously tabled the plan on April 19, citing concerns about proffers pertaining to traffic impacts.
Located in northeastern Frederick County, the area eyed for development already experiences high traffic volume.
The applicant has made transportation-related proffers that seek to address a Virginia Department of Transportation Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) that indicated the proposed project would impact traffic on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and surrounding roads.
VDOT's study shows the plan would generate an estimated 4,330 new weekday daily trips when the development is built out as proposed in 2028. That includes an estimated 3,397 weekday daily trips related to the restaurant, 600 from the hotel, 297 from the data center, and 536 from the restaurant.
Proffers for the Fruit Hill rezoning have been revised six times since June of last year, county documents show. Current transportation-related proffers from the applicant include:
· Construction of two lanes of the planned north-south collector road and relocating Zachary Ann Lane to an intersection with the collector road, which the applicant is calling Fruit Hill Road. This construction would include a bike lane and 104 feet of right of way.
· Construction of a westbound left turn lane with at least 200 feet of storage and a 200-foot taper on Rest Church Road at its connection with Fruit Hill Road.
· Abandonment of Ruebuck Lane right of way beyond its current terminus and dedication of an additional 25 feet of right of way along existing Ruebuck Lane.
· Construction of a turnaround at the terminus of Ruebuck Lane.
· Paving and road improvements to Ruebuck Lane.
· Construction of improvements at the intersection of U.S. 11 and Rest Church Road as called for in the TIA. Upon the approval of the rezoning, the applicant would, within six months, prepare plans for the U.S. 11 improvements for review by VDOT and the county, as well as proceed with those improvements.
· Contribution of the pro rata share installation cost of a traffic signal at the intersection of Fruit Hill Road and Rest Church Road when a signal warrant is authorized.
County staff has noted that the development is not consistent with the county’s current comprehensive plan.
“The proposal is not in conformance with the Comprehensive Plan as it does not meet the intent of the Mixed-Use Industrial/Office designation. The vast majority of the proposal (85.9%) is proposed to be designated light industrial, thus not providing a true mixing of uses, and in turn not meeting the stated intent of the zoning ordinance or Comprehensive Plan,” a staff-prepared document states.
The 300,000 square feet the developer has designating for a data center would remain vacant until a data center elects to locate there, lawyers representing Equus Capital Partners have said.
John Foote of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C. previously stated, “Equus is prepared to take a long-term risk on this,” referring to the possibility of a data center choosing to locate in Frederick County — as Northern Virginia has become an increasingly difficult place for such facilities to locate.
The precise location of the properties is 384 Ruebuck Lane, 1420 Rest Church Road and the southwest corner of the intersection of Rest Church Road and Zachary Ann Lane.
Supervisors were first slated to consider the plan on June 14, but the public hearing was postponed a month at the applicant's request.
