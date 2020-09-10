BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is seeking to help volunteer fire and rescue services overcome financial troubles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A letter requesting stimulus funds for those services within the county and elsewhere is to be sent to state and federal lawmakers.
Through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the county has obtained about $2.55 million to put toward COVID-related expenses incurred by itself and its towns. Emergency services providers are eligible to receive some of the money.
But to county officials' understanding, the money only can be used to cover specific pandemic control costs. It can't be used to replace any general revenues lost.
The county employs 12 full-time and 14 part-time firefighters/medics. However, volunteers comprise the vast majority of the personnel at the county's three fire and rescue companies — Boyce, Blue Ridge and John H. Enders.
"We are totally dependent on volunteers" to keep fire protection and emergency medical services going, said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
"For many years, these departments have supported themselves financially by holding fundraisers" such as community dinners and bingo nights, Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass wrote in a draft letter he presented to the board during its monthly work session on Tuesday. "However, with restrictions on such activities in place since March (due to the pandemic), these traditional fundraising events have been all but eliminated."
Bingo and similar games aren't feasible because of restrictions on social gatherings, Bass wrote.
Meals can be prepared to go, but that doesn't generate as much public interest — and revenue from sales — as ones served in locations where people can eat together and socialize, he continued.
Specific financial matters pertaining to the local fire and rescue companies weren't discussed. Supervisors' Vice Chairman Bev McKay said, though, he understands the Boyce company has "just been annihilated" in terms of its finances.
McKay, who represents the White Post District, also said people who once made unsolicited donations haven't been able to recently because of economic factors such as being out of work due to the pandemic.
Fire and rescue companies' revenue losses "began as a burden," Bass wrote, "but it is now turning into a devastating and unsustainable circumstance. It quite literally threatens their ability to keep the lights on (continue operating) which, in turn, puts our community at even greater risk."
The supervisors "strongly feel that small, volunteer fire/EMS departments, such as those that serve Clarke County, should be a primary focus of the next economic stimulus package whenever, and in whatever, form it may come," he wrote.
"The brave and dedicated men and women who serve communities like Clarke County deserve at least that much (consideration) from their elected officials on the state and national level," the letter concludes.
During its next regular meeting next Tuesday, the board will consider approving the letter and sending it to lawmakers. Supervisors said they want some of the letter's wording tweaked to make their viewpoints more clear.
"It's a good idea," McKay said of the letter, to show support for the firefighter/medics.
"Even if someone (a lawmaker) puts it in the shredder," Bass said, it's giving emergency workers "what is due" them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.