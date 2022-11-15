All Points Broadband is hesitant to provide an exact timeline for its regional broadband project that will install 3,100 miles of fiber optic cable and bring high-speed internet to 41,000 locations across the northern Shenandoah Valley in 2025.
Last year, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with the Leesburg-based company and regional utility companies to participate in a partnership to bring fiber internet to unserved areas. Along with Frederick County, other participating counties are Augusta, Clarke, Fauquier, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham and Warren. Participating regional electrical companies are Dominion Energy Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Electrical Cooperative and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
The project received a $95.3 million Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant, for which the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission is acting as the fiscal agent.
Frederick County has over 7,000 locations without high-speed internet access, most of which are in the Back Creek, Gainesboro and Stonewall districts. To bring internet to those locations, 454 miles of cable must be installed.
The project will also serve 3,278 Clarke County locations via 280 fiber miles; 2,110 Warren County locations with 275 fiber miles; 3,805 Page County locations with 360 fiber miles; 1,981 Rappahannock County locations via 271 fiber miles; 9,656 Fauquier County locations via 700 fiber miles; 6,617 Augusta County locations via 738 fiber miles and 7,580 Rockingham County locations via 682 fiber miles.
Last week, the supervisors received an update on the 36-month project that began at the end of July and remains in the early stages.
Kyle Rosner of All Points Broadband said there are potential unforeseeable events in a project of this scale that could cause delays, so the company is not giving timelines for specific neighborhoods or areas.
Broadband, for instance, depends on functional telephone poles and electric lines for fiber attachment, he said. Crews could arrive to certain areas ready for work but discover a telephone pole is not operative. Supply chain issues could also impact the project, but the company has tried to procure equipment well in advance to avoid such delays.
“We don’t want to tell folks now we are going to be there in eight months because it might take us ten to get there. Once we get an entire [fiber distribution area] constructed and we can ensure they can receive service — we’ve tested it — then we would light up a whole [fiber distribution area] and folks could receive the service,” Rosner said.
While residents may want to know when contractors will begin work in their neighborhoods, that information is currently unknown.
“It’s unprecedented. It’s a massive undertaking,” said Rosner.
By January, fiber construction should be underway, Rosner said. All Points Broadband expects to have a substantial portion of the work completed by March 2025 and will notify residents 90 days in advance of service availability. The company will also provide monthly updates to participating partners about new service areas and how many miles of fiber have been installed.
All Points Broadband will be sending mailers to ensure that each eligible household has the opportunity to participate. For the first 12 months, no matter the driveway length, the standard installation fee will be $199. Rosner added households receiving free or reduced school lunch, SNAP, Medicare and more will qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program in which the company is participating.
For more information, visit https://fiber.allpointsbroadband.com/
