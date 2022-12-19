Corrections have been made to this article.
A lease for a proposed daycare in the Frederick County-owned Sunnyside Plaza was denied by the Board of Supervisors on a 6-0 vote last week. Supervisor Douglas McCarthy (Gainesboro) was absent.
The supervisors decided the vacant space, which was previously occupied by another daycare business, would be best utilized by the county's Office of Elections. The office will be moving into a space, currently undergoing renovations, that is connected to the former daycare space.
The county acquired Sunnyside Plaza at 341 Sunnyside Plaza in the Stonewall Magisterial District for $2.1 million in 2019 for additional office space.
County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske said that relocating to Sunnyside Plaza will provide his office more room to operate. He added that it would be more convenient for voters.
Supervisors concurred.
"I think it really behooves us to think anew about putting everything under one roof," Supervisor Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) said.
In the recent November elections, ballot counting occurred in four different rooms throughout the County Administrative Building at 107 N. Kent St. in Winchester, where the registrar's office is currently located. Supervisors said the proposed move will shore-up election integrity.
"Voter integrity is important. And if we can keep it all under one roof where it can be observed, with due diligence and many eyes overseeing the process, I think it is the most appropriate way to move forward," said Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek).
Graber asked Venskoske if the space could be used by other departments when election season is not in full swing. Venskoske said this would be possible.
