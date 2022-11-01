The Frederick County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session to ensure no county tax dollars were spent on Lord Fairfax Community College’s recent name change to Laurel Ridge Community College.
Last week, the board tabled the college’s annual funding request. In 2021, the board voted 6-1 to express opposition to the name change.
Though college officials assured no local dollars were used, at least one supervisor said he could not approve fully funding the college’s request for fiscal year 2023 if any money allocated by the county in FY 2022 was spent on the name change. Two more supervisors favored a work session to be certain no county dollars were used.
Laurel Ridge Community College, which has a campus in Middletown, is seeking $92,094 from the county for FY 2023, up from $81,308 in FY 2022. The increase is due to more students from the county attending the college.
The transition from Lord Fairfax to Laurel Ridge — a switch that involved changing signs and other items that once bore Lord Fairfax’s name — did cost the college money. The question raised by supervisors at their Wednesday meeting is whether part of the $81,308 allocated by the county in 2022 went toward the transition.
Laurel Ridge Vice President of Financial Administrative Services Craig Short told supervisors no local contributions were used.
“I can tell you affirmatively none of those funds went toward the name change. We made sure as a college we allocated funds from an auxiliary budget for the name-change items, and so none of the county funds went toward the name change,” Short said. “I know the name change was a controversial in some circles.”
In 2020, the Virginia Board for Community Colleges recommended that all 23 of the state’s community colleges review the appropriateness of their names. Following a review period, Lord Fairfax Community College decided to change its name because its namesake, who was an influential figure in the region in the 18th century, owned slaves.
The decision fueled debate and escaped a lawsuit filed in Shenandoah County.
Short told the supervisors that none of the localities that contribute to the college have ever fallen short of their funding request, which is based on their proportional share of enrollment.
Founded in 1970, the college serves the city of Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Fauquier, Page, Shenandoah, Rappahannock and Warren counties. Frederick County residents account for about 25% of the student body.
Supervisors, namely Shawn Graber (Back Creek District) and Josh Ludwig (Shawnee District), didn’t seem convinced. Opequon District Supervisor Robert Wells, Graber and Ludwig favored delaying action on the funding request, citing budgetary prudence. Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter and Chairman Charles DeHaven voted it against it. Supervisors Douglas McCarthy and Blaine Dunn were absent.
“If what I was told last year when I reached out to college representatives via a phone call was factually accurate, indeed Frederick County funds did go to fund the name change. Now I don’t know if what I heard last year or what if you are telling me this evening is accurate. I’m not calling either person a liar,” Graber said.
Graber said he could not support fully funding this year’s request from Laurel Ridge if county went toward the name change.
Short cautioned supervisors that the dollars they give to Laurel Ridge go into a pot of funding that is student-centered and used to support students enrolled in the college through scholarships. About half the money goes toward funding student scholarships in Frederick County, Short said, while the other half is used to finance student-related activities.
“Reducing that budget, I will say this, will only affect students that go to the college, primarily students from Frederick County. It won’t affect the college’s operating budget whatsoever. Whatever the budget is reduced from this locality is reduced from those scholarships that go to Frederick County students,” Short said.
“But I don’t know if it would be fair for Frederick County, who have about 25% of the students who go to this college, not pay their share,” Short continued. “You would essentially be putting the burden on other counties to pay Frederick County’s proportionate share.”
The board’s decision to table action on the college’s funding request came at the same meeting in which the board tabled two supplementary funding requests from Frederick County Public Schools. Similar to the Laurel Ridge matter, board members said they were unsure of how the school division used funds previously allocated to them by supervisors.
Graber’s motion was seconded by Ludwig, who also said he wanted to wade into the numbers to see what funds were utilized in accomplishing the college’s name change.
“I remember this board — I wasn’t on it then — last fall when considering the name change voted against it almost unanimously, that they did not want to see county taxpayers here pay for a name change that this board felt unnecessary. Given that money’s fungible, I’d like to know how much the name change cost,” Ludwig said.
The matter will return at the board’s Nov. 9 meeting.
