BERRYVILLE —Historic Rosemont’s annual Christmas Open House will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at 16 Rosemont Manor Lane.
Visitors will see the historic Berryville home, as well the Rosemont Springs barn, decorated for the holidays.
During the open house, guests are encouraged to stop by the Carriage House for light refreshments and to visit with representatives from seven non-profit organizations. This year the following organizations are participating:
• AbbaCare
• Aids Response Effort
• Blue Ridge Hospice
• Clarke County Education Foundation
• The Laurel Center
• Sinclair Heath Clinic
• Winchester Rescue Mission
Visitors can make a donation to any of these participating organizations while at the event. The Winchester Rescue Mission will be accepting non-perishable food items, as well as these high-need items — laundry detergent, cases of water, men’s and women’s thermals, women’s pajamas, gas gift cards, CVS and Walgreens gift cards (used to offset medication costs), and waterproof men’s and women’s gloves.
“It’s a pleasure to support seven wonderful non-profit organizations through our Christmas Open House event,” said the owner of Historic Rosemont, Biff Genda. “After a year of uncertainty, the Rosemont staff is excited to come together once more to help several local charities. We encourage the community to visit not only to see the holiday décor but to celebrate the season of giving with a donation to one of the participating organizations.”
This year’s décor theme is “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child.” Michael Haymaker, Rosemont’s director of weddings and design, said he wanted to showcase the things children find most impressive at Christmastime – nutcrackers, trains under the tree, red and green and gold ornaments, and multicolored lights.
“When we were little, and after we had our pajamas on, we would sit in front of the tree and become mesmerized by the lights and the sheer joy of what the season brings,” said Haymaker. “This year at Rosemont we wanted to celebrate the joy and the happiness of the past because of what we went through last year.”
Tickets for Rosemont’s Christmas Open House are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children 5 and younger. Tickets are available at the door. For more information contact Historic Rosemont at 540-955-2834.
Historic Rosemont Manor was built by George Norris, the first High Sheriff of Clarke County. During the Civil War, the property was the site of the Battle of Berryville that took place in September 1864.
Rosemont was later purchased by former Virginia Governor and U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd Sr., and the estate became a haven for U.S. presidents and other influential dignitaries. Presidents Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon visited along with Charles Lindberg, Albert Einstein and John Wayne.
Biff and Barb Genda purchased the property in 2009 and transformed it into a special events venue. In 2019 Historic Rosemont Springs was built as a second venue on the property.
