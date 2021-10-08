WINCHESTER — Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin made a campaign stop in Frederick County on Wednesday evening at West Oaks Farm Market, where he urged a crowd of more than 250 people to go to the polls on Nov. 2 to make a statement “that the left, liberal, progressive agenda is not welcome here.”
Youngkin, a businessman and political newcomer, is in a tight race for Virginia governor against Democrat and former governor Terry McAuliffe.
Many of the people at the rally were small business owners frustrated by the state government-mandated restrictions and shutdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Youngkin told them: “We will make it extraordinarily clear that there will be no lockdowns in Virginia ever again,” which drew loud applause.
Youngkin lambasted his Democratic opponent for saying during a Sept. 28 debate, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." McAuliffe’s comment took place in the middle of a discussion about transgender students being allowed to use restrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity and whether parents should be allowed to have books removed from school libraries.
“If you had any doubt whatsoever about Terry McAuliffe’s principles, he laid them bare last week when he said parents do not have a right to be involved in their kids’ education,” Youngkin said.
Youngkin has campaigned on providing “school choice” so that parents who don’t want their children in public schools can have alternatives. If elected, he said he will launch an initiative to open charter schools throughout Virginia and provide more funding for special education.
He also told the crowd that “on day one, we will ban critical race theory.”
Critical race theory, which examines systemic racism in the United States, is typically taught in master's level college courses. It is has become a source of controversy across the country over the past year, with many conservative activists and pundits saying it is being taught in K-12 schools. While many school officials maintain that it's not, some school districts have equity initiatives that critics say share similar themes with CRT. School officials from the Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County public school systems have said they are not teaching CRT to students.
Youngkin told the crowd that critical race theory “teaches our children to view everything through the lens of race and divide everyone into different buckets to steal their dreams.”
“Friends, we will not be dream stealers of our children,” Youngkin said.
He accused liberals of over-taxing the commonwealth and said he would bring down taxes and “eliminate the grocery tax.” He also said he would stand up for law enforcement and “protect qualified immunity.” Qualified immunity grants police and other government officials immunity from civil litigation unless the plaintiff shows that the official violated clearly established statutory or constitutional rights that a reasonable person would know about.
Opponents of qualified immunity believe it is a barrier to holding police accountable for misconduct. Youngkin said preserving it protects law enforcement from “frivolous civil lawsuits.”
“These are our heroes, we need to stand up for them,” he said.
Republican lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears, former 10th District congressional candidate Aliscia Andrews and 29th District Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, who is on the Nov. 2 ballot, stumped for Youngkin at the rally. Sears, of Frederick County, joined Youngkin in opposing critical race theory. She said America has “come a long way” since the 1960s and that, as a Black woman, she is “tired of white liberals speaking for me.”
Wiley said he shared Youngkin’s desire for Virginia to remain a right-to-work state and “keeping unions out of this great commonwealth.” He also said he wants to ensure “voter integrity” and objected to the state no longer requiring a valid photo ID when voters show up at the polls.
Youngkin noted that recent polls show him and McAuliffe nearly tied and said “the polls are moving in our direction.”
Early voting is underway in Virginia and will continue through Oct 30.
