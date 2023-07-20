Supporting FFA

Bob Claytor (center), CEO of H.N. Funkhouser & Co. in Winchester, announced Tuesday that he will begin donating 5 cents per gallon of agricultural heating fuel sold by his company to the Virginia FFA Foundation. With him are Rieman Claytor (from left), vice president, H.N. Funkhouser & Co.; Alex Must, president of the Robert E. Aylor Middle School FFA; Ryan Walko, vice president of the Robert E. Aylor Middle School FFA; Adam Hawkins, State Sentinel for the Sherando High School FFA; Lenah Schrock, president of the Robert E. Aylor Middle School FFA; and Cary Nelson, president of H.N. Funkhouser & Co.
