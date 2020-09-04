WINCHESTER — The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the criminal trial of an accused child rapist in Frederick County.
Julio Cesar Vazquez, 32, of Winchester, was arrested in April and subsequently indicted on five felony charges: rape, attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery, sexual object penetration and incest with a minor. He is being held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center while awaiting trial.
It's not clear when that trial will occur. The two-day proceeding was scheduled to begin Thursday morning in Frederick County Circuit Court, but Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Heather D. Enloe told Judge Alexander Iden that Vazquez's trial is currently "an impossibility" due to a state-imposed moratorium on most criminal and civil proceedings.
The Virginia Supreme Court on March 16 declared a judicial emergency due to COVID-19. That declaration has since been extended eight times, with the most recent extension being approved on Aug. 20.
The order states that all non-emergency, non-essential court proceedings are suspended in Virginia's circuit and general district courts so that social distancing guidelines will not be violated by having too many people in a courtroom. The only exceptions are "quarantine or isolation matters, arraignments, bail reviews, protective order cases, emergency child custody or protection cases, and civil commitment hearings."
The most recent extension is valid until Sept. 20, at which time the state Supreme Court will decide if the pandemic has abated enough to allow trials and other court proceedings to resume.
Vazquez is scheduled to return to Frederick County Circuit Court on Sept. 22, at which time his trial will either begin or be delayed again, depending on whether the Supreme Court extends its moratorium for a ninth time.
In Virginia, defendants have a right to stand trial within five months of being indicted. Vazquez, who has been in custody since his arrest in mid-April, will have passed the five-month mark by Sept. 22. On Thursday, defense attorney John O'Neill Castro said Vazquez would not voluntarily waive his right to a speedy trial, but he would not oppose the delay because he realizes the court's hands are tied.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Deputy A.J. Singhas of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the teenage victim in the case reported the alleged rape and sexual assault in April, shortly after it reportedly occurred. The girl told authorities the incident happened when Vazquez came into her room at night. A rape kit was done on the girl, and Singhas' report states Vazquez’s DNA “cannot be eliminated.”
If convicted, Vazquez faces a sentence of up to life in prison.
