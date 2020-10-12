Pandemic hospitalizations
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association on Thursday released statistics on coronavirus patients in Virginia hospitals between April 1 and June 30. Among the findings:
* Through Monday, the total number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 18,657.
* The average length of stay was 14 days.
* The average age of a patient was 68.
* Most patients had chronic conditions. The most prevalent conditions were hypertension, kidney disease, high cholesterol, diabetes, anemia, obesity and heart disease.
* Most patients, about 32%, were white, but Black people made up a disproportionate share of the cases reflecting a national trend. About 20% of Virginians are Black, but nearly 26% of patients were Black. Latinos comprised about 10% of patients, which is commensurate with the state population.
WINCHESTER — Winchester resident Pamela Langley regularly wears a mask and socially distances to guard against the coronavirus.
"It's safer to do it that way," said Langley, a 61-year-old diabetic was one of about 110 people who got free flu shots at Frederick Douglass Park on Thursday. "You don't know who's got what."
With colder weather on the way, federal, state and local public health and hospital officials are preparing for a possible coronavirus surge as more people spend time indoors and the cold and flu season weakens people's immune systems. With uncertainty about when a coronavirus vaccine will be developed, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicts the virus death could increase to nearly 395,000 Americans, including nearly 13,000 Virginians, by Feb. 1
The grim estimate is in line with predictions by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director and a long-time presidential adviser. At an online appearance on Oct. 6 at American University, Fauci predicted the death toll could increase to between 300,000 and 400,000 deaths, "if we don't do what we need to do in the fall and winter." That's according to excerpts of his comments tweeted by the university. Fauci previously recommended mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing to limit the spread of the virus and deaths.
Through Monday, the pandemic has killed nearly 1.1 million people globally including about 215,000 Americans, according to the John Hopkins School of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. In Virginia, 3,361 people have died through Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That includes 119 people since April 24 in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Through Sunday, about 50,000 Americans were being diagnosed with coronavirus daily, according to a New York Times database. That's up about 15% from two weeks ago although the percentage of infected Americans who die has dropped since early September, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over the last week in the Lord Fairfax Health District, between 20 and 29 people were being diagnosed daily, according to Dr. Colin M. Greene, district director. That's up from seven to 15 in August and last month, but down from a high of 45 per day in June.
"It won't quit until it's gone," Greene said of the virus. "And it's not gone."
On Tuesday, Winchester Medical Center was treating 25 coronavirus patients plus five suspected of having the virus, according to Carol S. Weare, hospital spokeswoman. The 495-bed hospital can accommodate up to 84 coronavirus patients. Valley Health System, the hospital's parent company, has a 30-day stockpile of personal protective equipment and 115 conventional ventilators.
"We are constantly monitoring capacity demands and adjusting our operations as needed," Nicolas C. Restrepo, WMC vice president of medical affairs, said in an email. "We have the capacity to meet the surge and are working continuously to do so in a manner that can continue to provide a safe environment of car for the community's other healthcare needs."
While the flu vaccine won't prevent coronavirus infection, Greene encouraged people to get vaccinated. He noted people sick from the flu are more vulnerable to getting ill from the coronavirus if infected. Among those who took Greene's advice on Thursday were Chris and Jenna Fox, both 32 and Winchester residents.
Chris Fox, who runs an outdoor recreation company, said more customers are taking the virus seriously and not having to be told to wear masks or physically distance. "I don't have any personal concerns that things are going to get worse, but there's always potential, so we're doing whatever we can do to mitigate it," he said.
While the drop in the percentage of virus deaths is partially due to more people being infected — about 7.8 million Americans have been diagnosed, but experts estimate between 10% and 15% of the 330 million population are actually infected — lessons learned early in the pandemic have also helped reduce deaths. Like the rest of the nation, many of the local health district's deaths have involved nursing home patients. Since then, safety protocols have improved.
Matthew D. Cloud, district emergency coordinator, said communication with assisted-living facilities and nursing homes is better. For instance, blueprints of nursing homes showing where infected people and non-infected people are located has helped district staff better assist caregivers.
Cloud said the district also helped supply and fit caregivers with N-95 masks, a sometimes complicated task. While national shortages of N-95s continue, he said there is more overall PPE available than in the early months of the pandemic.
"If there were a large spike that happened in the winter months, Virginia as a whole, is better prepared to handle something like that from the past experiences we've had," Cloud said.
Greene is hopeful that a coronavirus vaccine will be developed soon, but he emphasized distribution will take time. He said nursing home patients and emergency responders would probably get it before the general public because they are most vulnerable.
Until a vaccine is developed, Greene stressed the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing. He worries about people letting their guard down as the pandemic drags on.
Local infections recently have included people who carpooled without wearing masks and people in lunch break rooms who didn't distance from co-workers while eating. "I am more worried about what goes on in break rooms than I am about any super-spreader event right now," Greene said.
