WINCHESTER — While there’s no denying that many local businesses have struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, new financial data indicates the overall financial health of Winchester’s commercial sector has not only persevered but thrived.
That finding is based on collection rates for the city’s sales and meals taxes, which are indicators of overall revenues for Winchester’s retail stores and restaurants.
“We’ve been through a year-and-a-half of struggle,” Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said on Tuesday. “The overall picture now is one of community health.”
Hershberger admitted it wouldn’t be much of a challenge to improve upon the revenue numbers for 2020, a year in which COVID-19 impacted the bottom line of virtually every commercial enterprise in the city. However, the current tax-collection figures are “a million [dollars] in front of the 2019 numbers” — the last year in which local businesses operated in a non-pandemic climate.
Data released Tuesday by the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office revealed the following tax revenue collections during the first seven months (January-July) of 2019, ‘20 and ‘21, respectively:
Sales tax — $5,706,365 (2019), $5,311,507 (2020), $6,469,976 (2021)
Meals tax — $5,192,846 (2019), $4,222,709 (2020), $5,554,636 (2021)
“I was surprised by the numbers,” Hershberger said of the most recent sales and meals tax figures. “It has bounced a good deal in front of where we were in 2019.”
The recovery is even more impressive when compared to another financial crisis, the Great Recession that ran from late 2007 through mid-2009. When the recession first started taking hold in Winchester in 2008, the city’s general operating budget for the fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2008, through June 30, 2009, was set at $79.3 million. The budget dropped to $71.7 million the next year, and even further to $68.8 million the year after that. It wasn’t until fiscal year 2013 that the operating budget climbed back to $79.9 million, putting it on par with the spending plan that was in place when the recession began.
While it took Winchester three full years to bounce back from the Great Recession, it appears many of COVID-19’s financial impacts on the city have dissipated amid the ongoing pandemic.
“It shows the resiliency of the community and the stable nature of the consumer economy in the Winchester market,” Hershberger said. “We’re pleased to see this level of activity. We’re just hoping we can maintain it.”
There are some areas, though, where the economic bounce back has not yet occurred. According to collection rates for the city’s motel and admissions taxes during the first seven months (January-July) of 2019, 2020 and 2021, hotel stays are still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels and museums and cultural attractions continue to see lower attendance levels:
Motel tax — $572,613 (2019), $328,009 (2020), $472,481 (2021)
Admissions tax — $83,580 (2019), $24,405 (2020), $17,457 (2021)
“The recovery has been solid and steady, but it’s not consistent across the board,” Hershberger said. “Until we get completely past the pandemic and all of the impacts it has presented, there won’t be uniform recovery.”
However, Hershberger said he has full confidence in Winchester’s ability to come back stronger than it was before COVID-19 existed.
“People are showing resiliency and toughness,” he said.
