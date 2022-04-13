Surrounded by bamboo

Kristyann Strite, 16, of Winchester, takes advantage of Wednesday's warm weather to tour the Glen Burnie Gardens at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley with a friend, stopping in the bamboo grove that was planted decades ago by Julian Wood Glass Jr., who once owned the estate. He was a descendant of Winchester founder James Wood who claimed the land on which the museum sits in the 1730s.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.