WINCHESTER — Results from Frederick County Public Schools' School Quality and Perceptions Survey conducted by independent research firm K12 Insight found a majority of students (61%), parents (78%) and school-based staff (80%) rate the overall quality of their school as good or excellent.
Of note is that 35% of parents and 21% of students ranked their school as excellent — a 3% increase among parents and a 7% increase among students compared to the last time the survey was conducted in 2018.
The School Quality and Perceptions Survey asked students in grades 5-12, all parents with students enrolled in Frederick County Public Schools and all school-based staff for feedback on the school environment. Specifically, the survey addressed academic support, student support, school leadership, family involvement, safety and behavior, communication and social emotional learning.
Superintendent David Sovine, who retired Thursday, said in a news release that the survey "is a testament to the teachers, administrators and support staff who serve our students each day." He added that the results are "particularly gratifying" given challenges presented the last two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The survey not only identified areas in which we are doing well, but also highlighted growth opportunities which will help guide our schools moving forward," Sovine said. "It is imperative that our schools and central office staff reflect upon the information gleaned from the survey so they can work to build upon the areas of success and focus more intently on the areas in which improvements can be made.”
Sovine said that "although there is always room for improvement ... we have done a good job over time with regards to school safety and security," noting an 11% increase in the number of students indicating awareness of their school's safety and security procedures. He adds that "a greater percentage of students, parents and school-based staff believe their school is safe."
"Based on the data, our focus on safety and security as well as our ongoing collaboration with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is making a difference," Sovine said.
The survey also highlighted a number of areas in which improvements need to be made. For example, he said the survey shows improvements could be made in "providing students with additional supports for career planning and doing a better job showing students how lessons relate to life outside of school are areas."
"Although we are not where we would like to be in those areas, enhancing career planning services and better connecting lessons to life outside of school are embedded in the goals outlined in our strategic plan, Inspire 2025: A Promise for Progress," Sovine said. "I’m confident the growth we’ve experienced in areas like school safety and security will extend to other areas in which improvements can be made over time as well.”
More than 8,800 individuals completed the survey including 5,742 students, 1,928 parents and 1,928 school-based staff members. The survey was conducted from April 4 through May 6.
Division and school-level results from the 2022 FCPS School Quality and Perceptions Survey are available on the Frederick County Public Schools website at https://bit.ly/FCPSSurveyResults2022.
