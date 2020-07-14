WINCHESTER — More than half of the 6,189 people who responded to a city-issued survey support changing the name of Jubal Early Drive.
Survey data will be shared with City Council tonight as members continue their consideration of renaming the road that carries the name of a Confederate Civil War general.
On June 23, council initiated a process to determine if Jubal Early Drive should be renamed. Officials in Rouss City Hall posted a public survey to collect the opinions of local residents.
According to the results of the recently concluded survey:
3,371 people, or 54.5% of survey participants, support changing the name.
2,203 people, or 35.6% of survey participants, oppose changing the name.
615 people, or 9.9% of survey participants, have no opinion.
The survey also collected ideas for Jubal Early Drive’s potential new name. A total of 21 suggestions were received, with the highest number of votes going to Hunter Edwards — 2,821 people, or 45.6% of those who submitted a name suggestion, support naming the road in memory of the 30-year-old Winchester Police Department officer who died Nov. 24, 2018, in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a crime scene.
Other top vote-getters were:
Meadow Branch (1,106 votes — 17.9%)
Patsy Cline (1,064 votes — 17.2%)
Abrams Creek (876 votes — 14.2%)
Magnolia (639 votes — 10.3%)
Winchester (631 votes — 10.2%)
If City Council ultimately decides to rename Jubal Early Drive, it would be up to its nine members to decide how the road will be designated — drive, street, boulevard, etc. Approximately 80 business addresses would need to be updated, but no homeowners would be affected because there are no residences on Jubal Early.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans has said city staff would recommend a 60- to 120-day grace period before the road is officially renamed, giving businesses enough time to order new business cards, envelopes and so on.
In order to change the street’s name, City Council would only have to pass a resolution. According to City Code, no public hearings would be required.
Jubal Early Drive came into existence on Feb. 12, 1991, as Winchester’s newest east-west corridor. Former Mayor Stewart Bell Jr. had advocated nearly 20 years for a street to be named in honor of Early.
Early was a native of Franklin County. He never lived in Winchester, but commanded troops here during the Second Battle of Winchester in June 1863 and defended the Shenandoah Valley from Union forces in 1864.
After losing the Third Battle of Winchester on Sept. 19, 1864, and the Battle of Cedar Creek on Oct. 19, 1864, Early was stripped of his command by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Early spent the next four years hiding in Mexico, Cuba and Canada before returning to Virginia in 1869 after being pardoned by U.S. President Andrew Johnson.
Early’s post-war defense of the Confederacy’s principles, including slave ownership, inspired what became known as the Lost Cause movement that romanticized the Confederacy. He died on March 2, 1894, in Lynchburg.
City Council has not said when, or if, it intends to change the name of Jubal Early Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.