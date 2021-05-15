WINCHESTER — Citizen feedback from a recent community survey was at the heart of City Council’s annual daylong retreat Friday at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park.
The retreat, which gave the nine-member council an opportunity to envision the Winchester they hope to see over the next 50 years, was also attended by nearly every department head in Rouss City Hall.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said the community survey received 460 responses. “That’s a pretty good sample for a city our size.”
Based on the survey results, it appears the majority of Winchester residents are generally happy with the city and its growth, but there are still several areas of concern:
72% of residents say the lack of affordable housing is a serious problem.
78% say it is important to address the deteriorating condition of older strip malls, particularly Ward Plaza on Valley Avenue.
Only 25% say the city is easy to navigate on a bicycle.
A large but unspecified number say Winchester needs at least one more grocery store.
While 82% say it is easy to live a healthy lifestyle in the city, only 35% say Winchester does a good job helping to ensure healthy children and families.
Only 18% say it is easy to get around town using WinTran bus services.
Overall, Hoffman said, the top concerns of residents in all four of Winchester’s wards are tied to economic development and revitalization efforts. While 52% of survey participants said they are satisfied with the city’s business and employment opportunities, another 35% say they’re neutral on the subject. That equates to an anemic outlook for the local job market.
Another troubling response in the survey, Hoffman said, was that 51% of residents feel Winchester does not have an innovative city government.
“Evidently they think that we’re not keeping up,” Hoffman told the retreat participants.
But the positive responses in the survey far outweighed the negative ones:
68% of survey respondents say Winchester is poised to make a strong recovery from the economic setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
75% say they are satisfied with existing Parks and Recreation programs.
74% say city government facilities are high quality.
83% say it is easy to get around Winchester by car, and two-thirds of survey participants feel the city is easily walkable.
82% say they feel safe in the city, and 77% gave very high favorability ratings to the Winchester Police Department.
75% say they are satisfied with the city government’s transparency.
57% say the city operates efficiently, and 70% say the local government does a good job communicating with citizens.
88% say they are proud to be residents of Winchester, and 76% say there is a strong sense of community throughout the city.
Councilor Evan Clark said the survey results reflect that Winchester is a good place to live and work.
“We have a lot of the things you want, and we don’t have a lot of the things you don’t want,” Clark said.
Councilor Richard Bell wanted to know if there would be followup surveys to gauge how well city officials are doing when it comes to addressing concerns and enhancing the lives of Winchester’s approximately 28,000 residents.
“There will be some other plans that link to and follow up on this,” Hoffman said. “We’ll ask these questions again in the future. This is a baseline.”
Attending Friday’s City Council retreat in the War Memorial Building were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead. Vice Mayor John Hill arrived 90 minutes late.
