WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons is among eight area leaders who have earned a spot in Virginia Business Magazine’s Virginia 500 List.
The Virginia 500, which is in its second year, is a list of the state’s most powerful and influential leaders in business, government, politics and education, as determined by the editorial team for Virginia Business.
“This recognition really belongs to all of the amazing people with whom I work, interact and learn from every day at Shenandoah,” said Fitzsimmons. “I’m humbled and honored to be in great company, as several of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s local leaders have also made the list, as have the CEOs of our two major health care partners. These fellow community leaders make Virginia a wonderful place to live, work, learn and thrive.”
To determine who makes the list, the editorial team factored in a person’s annual revenue, newsworthiness, community involvement, diversity, number of employees (in Virginia and worldwide) and how large a presence the organization has in the commonwealth.
According to the publication, “During the pandemic, SU saw its highest enrollment ever, continued in-person instruction uninterrupted and experienced no layoffs, furloughs or salary cuts. The university’s pharmacy school developed a COVID-19 saliva test to randomly sample asymptomatic students, and the pharmacy faculty sequenced samples to identify variants. The school also hosted a mass vaccination site, providing more than 70,000 shots.”
Other Winchester-area individuals included on the list are:
Winsome Sears, Republican nominee for lieutenant governor
Mark Nantz, president and CEO of Valley Health System
M. Scott Culbreth, president and CEO of American Woodmark
Bryan H. Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Co. Inc.
Scott Moulden, managing partner, YHB CPAs & Consultants
David Gum, CEO of White House Foods
Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova Health System
Virginia Business covers economic activity in all industry sectors in every region of the state.
