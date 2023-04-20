WINCHESTER — Give your spirit a boost on Saturday when the Harambee Gospel Choir performs at its 50th anniversary celebration.
Past and present members of the Shenandoah University singing group will showcase their shared passion for praising a higher power by presenting their harmonies during "So Amazing," a free concert at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road, across the street from SU’s campus.
The name Harambee comes from Swahili and means “unity.” The choir is comprised of students, alumni and faculty members. This Saturday, the group aims to showcase the cohesiveness the choir has developed over the past five decades.
Harambee Gospel Choir Staff Advisor Myles Hairston says the group will quintuple in size for the special performance. While there are typically 15 or so regular members each year, he anticipates about 60 alums will add their voices to the mix.
The choir promotes a family-like atmosphere among members and hopes the audience feels the same warmth. All are welcome to attend the concert. While it is a gospel choir, it is non-denominational. And, even though Shenandoah University is known for its conservatory, members of this organization do not have to audition. Anyone who sings or plays an instrument is welcome to create music and encourage others in the group.
The “So Amazing” group will gather early Saturday to learn about eight songs. Hairston says alumni, who hail from the class of 1976 to 2022, will already be familiar with some of the songs they will perform along with current students. The choir has had staples throughout the years including “Ride on King Jesus” by Wilmington Chester Mass Choir, “Total Praise” by Richard Smallwood and “More than I Can Bear” by Kirk Franklin’s Nu Nation. In addition, the “So Amazing” concert will include songs the audience might have heard on the radio.
It’s the feeling of familiarity, tradition and acceptance that has enabled the group to persist for a half-century, according to Hairston. He joined 11 years ago and stuck with it. “From my time in Harambee, the group has always had a family atmosphere that was a safe space for students to be vulnerable, voice their concerns, celebrate their joys, share their raw talents and receive spiritual encouragement,” Hairston says.
Alums with whom Hairston has spoken have noted that they feel the choir was and is a refuge. Performances in the Winchester area and beyond helped them feel connected to each other and to the community. Many are excited to return to Winchester for the concert. “The choir has been something that has been familiar,” according to Hairston. “In some sense it connects them ‘back home.’”
When members “come home” this weekend, the group hopes Saturday’s concert reinforces the cherished community connection on a grand scale. As the choir’s size swells, so will the sound. So, you might want to bring a sweater because the choir’s superpower harmonies, rhythm and music choice can raise goosebumps.
“It is my belief,” says Hairston, “that when the choir sings there will be much heart-felt joy and excitement.” Many of the songs might be “chill inducing," he says.
