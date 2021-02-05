WINCHESTER — A city man is accused of badly beating another man in the 500 block of Red Bud Road in Frederick County.
Police responded to the assault complaint at 7:23 p.m. on Jan. 28, according to the county Sheriff’s Office complaint log. The complainant said he argued with Christopher Allen Burnett about a woman, according to Deputy William Koelker’s criminal complaint, which didn’t say when the alleged assault occurred.
The man said Burnett punched him in the face and threw him to the ground, causing the man to dislocate his shoulder. While on the ground, the man said Burnett repeatedly kicked him in the head. Koelker wrote that the injured arm was in a sling when he spoke with the man and the man provided photos of himself at Winchester Medical Center.
Burnett, 27, of the 300 block of Woodstock Lane, was charged with malicious wounding. He is free on a $10,000 bond and due back in Frederick General District Court at 9 a.m. on April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.